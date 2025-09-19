Anurag Kashyap, who was busy with his acting stint in the South, is back in Bollywood with his new directorial Nishaanchi. The movie marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, in a challenging double role. The film also features Vedika Pinto as the female lead. Nishaanchi revolves around the story of twin brothers who are identical in appearance but have completely different personalities and circumstances. The movie was released in the theatres today (September 18), and critics who have watched the film have shared their reviews online. Exclusive: ‘Nishaanchi’ Director Anurag Kashyap on ‘Saiyaara’ vs ‘War 2’, Ahaan Panday and Aishvary Thackeray’s Friendship, and More (Watch Video).

‘Nishaanchi’ Review

Reviews for Anurag Kashyap and Aaishvary Thackeray's Nishaanchi are here, and they are looking pretty impressive. Critics found the film similar to Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. With a 2-hour 56-minute run time, Nishaanchi loses its pace but manages to keep viewers hooked for most of the part. Critics said that debutant Aaishvary Thackeray as Babloo and Dabloo Nishaanchi is a treat to watch. He nails the roles of both brothers with extreme personalities. Find detailed reviews below.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Nishaanchi’:

Cinema Express: "Anurag Kashyap returns in full-throttle, filmy firepower with Nishaanchi. Aaishvary Thackeray is a find. As big brother Babloo, the actor has an eclectic, electric presence and while portraying the younger Dabloo, he knows how to tame himself, just flowing under the surface. Vedika Pinto fits well as the fiery Rinku and so does Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, but the show-stealer is Monika Panwar. It works like an Elmore Leonard novel set in North India whose plot thins out by the end. It works better if you look at it as just a base for a sequel."

Times Now: "Aaishvary Thackeray makes an impressive acting debut with Nishaanchi. The debutant showcases his powerful acting range, especially in comical and action sequences. Overall, Nishaanchi is one-time watch due to its star cast's compelling performances and gripping narrative. Had the runtime been shorter, the film would've been more impactful."

Firstpost: "The biggest plus of Nishaanchi is the impeccable performances of its ensemble cast. Aaishvary Thackeray makes an impressive and shining debut as he plays both characters with ease and finesse. Monika, as Manjiri, is powerful and dominates the screen with her impactful portrayal. Vedika is luminous as Rinku, while Kumud Mishra and Girish Sharma are simply outstanding. n the whole, Nishaanchi is an out-and-out commercial entertainer with a signature Anurag Kashyap style."

Nishaanchi is not a story. It's a swagger-soaked saga. It's rough-edged, earthy, delirious and unapologetically bizarre and revels in its maximalism. It has anarchy written all over it. In its own warped way, it's a reflection of the land it comes from – not always prim but bustling with character and chutzpah, impossible to look away from.

The film also stars Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra in key roles. After reading the above reviews, are you planning to watch Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi in theatres?

