India’s maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is back in Bollywood with a directorial, Nishaanchi, set to release on September 19, 2025. The director has been concentrating more on his acting projects of late, and left fans surprised with Nishaanchi. The film, starring newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray in the lead alongside Vedika Pinto, is in the genre of the auteur’s cult film Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). In fact, it was because he got tired of people asking him to make a sequel to Gangs of Wasseypur that the director took it upon himself to do Nishaanchi, which in itself has taken almost a decade to make. In an exclusive conversation with LatestLY, Anurag Kashyap speaks about Nishaanchi, casting newcomers, the impact of 2025 blockbuster Saiyaara versus the flop War 2 (both by the same studio Yash Raj Films), and more. Excerpts from a chat with someone we would like to call the ‘OG Disruptor of Indian Cinema’ – Anurag Kashyap. Read on and watch the full interview video below. Anurag Kashyap on His Film Nishaanchi, Newcomers in Bollywood & His Love for Mumbai (Watch Video).

Exclusive Interview: Anurag Kashyap on ‘Nischaanchi', Bollywood and Its Challenges – Watch Full Interview Video:

Anurag Kashyap on Casting Aaishvary Thackeray in ‘Nishaanchi’

When we asked about how he cast Aaishvary Thackeray in Nishaanchi, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he chanced upon a showreel of the newcomer and was impressed with his recreation of a monologue. He didn’t know at the time that Aaishvary Thackeray belonged to one of the most influential political families in Maharashtra, being the grandson of Shiv Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray and the nephew of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Anurag said he met Aaishvary and asked him to react to the script of Nishaanchi, and later told him that it is a double role. Read what he said. ‘Nishaanchi’: Salman Khan Sends His ‘Best Wishes’ for Aaishvary Thackeray-Vedika Pinto Starrer Ahead of Film’s Release.

“It was by chance that I saw his (Aaishvary Thackeray’s) show reel, woh jo usne YouTube pe daale rakha tha (which he had put up on YouTube). In that, he had performed a monologue from Shool (Manoj Bajpayee’s 1999 film), which I had written (in the film). And then (I saw) different monologues of his, saw his screen presence. Wahah se, mereko laga, yeh ladke mein kuch baat hai. (I felt that this boy has got something). There was a unique intensity in his eyes. Something different. From the monologues, one could not figure out where he was from (that he was a Maharashtrian). I didn't know who he was then. I didn’t know his background. And then I met him and I gave him the script (of Nishaanchi). I said, ‘React to the script itself’. He reacted to the script and asked, ‘What do you feel about it?’. He said he would love to play Bablu (in Nishaanchi) and asked if would he really get to. I didn't promise him the role. I said, ‘Thoda kaam karna padega, and usne kaam karna shuru kiya. (I said, he would have to work on it a little, and he started working on it),” said Anurag.

Exclusive: Anurag Kashyap on How He Cast Aaishvary Thackeray in ‘Nishaanchi’ - Watch Video:

“I also met his parents. I told them that if he is doing Nishaanchi, then I wouldn't want him to do anything else, because the freshness goes away. Expectations increase. If you do a film, people start looking at you in a certain way. So, got him to get into that zone. After that, he worked hard. I then confirmed him for the role of ‘Bablu’ in Nishaanchi. We worked on Bablu for 1.5 years. And then, six months before the shooting began, I told him to do ‘Dabloo’ (the other character in the double role). He worked on that and he got very happy. That's how he came together,” revealed Anurag. Aaishvary Thackeray is indeed being appreciated for his double role in Nishaanchi from the trailer. Some people are not able to recognise that he is the same actor. “Yes, if you watch the trailer and the film, you will see it more and you will know,” said Anurag.

Anurag Kashyap's ‘Nishaanchi’ Trailer – Watch Video:

Aaishvary Thackeray has also composed a song for Nishaanchi. The actor has written the lyrics for and created the song “Pigeon Kabootar” for the film. “He composed a song base for the film and he has also sung,” revealed Anurag. ‘Nishaanchi’ Song ‘Pigeon Kabootar’: Aaishvary Thackeray Turns Composer and Lyricist for This Quirky Number From Anurag Kashyap’s Movie (Watch Video).

'Nishaanchi' Song 'Pigeon Kabootar' - Watch Video:

Anurag Kashyap on Bollywood Newcomers, Friendship Between Aaishvary Thackeray and Ahaan Panday

Anurag Kashyap went on to praise the hard work of Aaishvary Thackeray. When we asked him his view on the current wave of multi-talented newcomers in Bollywood who are bringing in a freshness to the films, especially Ahaan Panday in Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara, he said that it is time production houses understood what people want. On the friendship between newbies Aaishvary Thackeray and Ahaan Panday, Anurag revealed that they were best friends. He said that both young actors were hardworking and could express themselves really well, unlike the people of the current young generation, he felt.

Exclusive: Anurag Kashyap on Ahaan Panday and Aaishvary Thackeray - Watch Video:

Anurag praised their talent, saying, “They (Aaishvary Thackeray and Ahaan Panday) are best friends. Yes (they bring in a freshness), because they both work very hard. I’m so appreciative that they both work very hard. They have also learnt from their own friends; they have seen their own friends in the film industry for a long time. So, their appreciation for hard work and their grounding is good. And they express themselves very openly. Very rarely do you meet people in today’s generation who talk in words and not in emojis. (smiles)”.

Anurag Kashyap on Success of ‘Saiyaara’ Vs ‘War 2’ and Formula Films in Bollywood

In his exclusive video interview with LatestLY, Anurag Kashyap was of the opinion that YRF should learn from the fact that while their movie War 2, with senior actors like Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, was expected to do well, it was Saiyaara, their film with rank newcomers that turned out to be a blockbuster. Anurag observed that “Bollywood will have to be self-aware first”. He added, “About Saiyaara, what more can I say? Everyone thought that War 2 will make a lot of money (gestures with hand) and Saiyaara would be much lower. But when the films released, the tables had turned. Usise unko seekhna chahiye (They should learn from this verdict). You have to be honest to what you’re trying to do. Yeh formula, formula, formula karte karte karte, phanste jayenge, woh phanste jayenge aur woh bahot gehere phanste jayenge (If Bollywood continues to rely on the formula films, they are digging their own grave).

Exclusive: Anurag Kashyap Reacts to Success of ‘Saiyaara’ and 'Lokah' - Watch Clip:

Anurag Kashyap on 'Nischaanchi'

Anurag Kashyap revealed that his latest labour of love is a tribute to classic Bollywood films of the screenwriter Salim-Javed (consisting of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar). “Nishaanchi is like the cinema I saw as a child. That Salim-Javed-Amitabh Bachchan combo. All those old movies and the kind of stories they told about brotherhood, friendship, family, disruption – all these. We have included all that in this crime and punishment drama. We have put in all the Salim-Javed films and the Amitabh Bachchan performances from those days, brought it all out in this film.” Nishaanchi certainly has the trademark Anurag Kashyap stamp to it, the rustic charm and setting, we said. To which Anurag said, “Yes. I am from UP (Uttar Pradesh), so, it becomes home ground for me. When you are batting on the home ground, you tend to make more runs (smiles).”

Exclusive: Anurag Kashyap on ‘Nishaanchi’, Newcomers in Bollywood & His Love for Mumbai – Watch Interview:

Anurag Kashyap on Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film 'Lokah'

When quizzed about the Malayalam hit Lokah (2025), starring a female superhero (played by Kalyani Priyadarshan), Anurag Kashyap said he is “dying to see it”. He said director Vikramaditya Motwane had seen Lokah and was all praise for it. We asked whether Bollywood would ever make such a film, Anurag was of the opinion that it takes courage to make a lesser-budget (INR 30 crore) film with a female protagonist. He said that such films have only been made with Alia Bhatt, whether it is Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) or Jigra (2024). Will Bollywood ever have that courage, we ask, especially female filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, who is also a good friend of Anurag’s. To which he said that it is up to them to gather that courage and make a film like Lokah.

Anurag Kashyap on Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film 'Lokah' - Watch Reel:

‘Nishaanchi’ Release Date and Cast

Nishaanchi releases in cinemas on September 19, 2025. As mentioned earlier, Nishaanchi stars Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role. The female lead opposite him is Vedika Pinto, while Monika Panwar, an actress his age, plays his mother, owing to the time span shown in the film. Nishaanchi also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra, among others. The film has been produced by Amazon MGM Studios and JAR Pictures in association with Flip Films.

