Amazon MGM Studios’ Nishaanchi, helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Marking the debut of Aaishvary Thackeray in a challenging double role alongside Vedika Pinto, the film is gearing up for release this month. With Kashyap’s signature gritty storytelling returning to the big screen, anticipation among audiences is soaring. ‘Nishaanchi’: Is Vedika Pinto’s Character Inspired by Anurag Kashyap’s Real-Life Nickname? Find Out!

The buzz around Nishaanchi isn’t limited to fans alone; celebrities too, have been showing their support. Recently, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan joined in, taking to social media to share his excitement. In a video, Salman was seen watching the poster of Nishaanchi with Vedika Pinto. Later, he posted a story on Instagram, sending his “Best Wishes for the film #Nishaanchi” and tagging director Anurag Kashyap along with the lead pair.

Sharing the video on his story, Salman Khan wrote, “Best Wishes for the film #Nishaanchi”

Salman Khan's Insta Story

Salman Khan's Insta Story on Nishaanchi

Watch Video:

And, he destroyed the Careers? Nonsense.#SalmanKhan posted an video, in which he cheered #Nishaanchi. 💛 He wishes for #AaishvaryThackeray and #VedikaPinto debute, which is #AnuragKashyap directorial. And, who was the person called him a 'GUNDA'? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2pBiUdyVIa — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) September 13, 2025

The trailer of Nishaanchi has left audiences praising its gripping and promising storyline, raising anticipation to another level. The songs from the film are already taking over the charts, adding to the buzz around its release. What’s capturing equal attention is the sparkling chemistry between debutant Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto, which feels fresh and promising. Combined with Anurag Kashyap’s signature gritty storytelling, the film has quickly become one of the biggest talking points in the industry. ‘Nishaanchi’ Trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray Portrays Twins in a Twisted Love Triangle With Vedika Pinto in Anurag Kashyap’s Masala Entertainer (Watch Video).

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, the movie is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap. Promising a gripping cinematic experience, the story explores the fractured bond between two brothers who walk starkly different paths, revealing how their choices shape their destinies. The film features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a fiery double role, alongside a brilliant cast featuring Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi will hit theatres nationwide on September 19.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)