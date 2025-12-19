Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has finally responded to the criticism surrounding a viral moment from Dhurandhar’s trailer launch, where he was seen greeting his on-screen daughter, Sara Arjun. The incident, which took place in November, sparked online outrage after some users claimed that it appeared as though the actor was kissing Sara’s shoulder on stage. Rakesh Bedi Reveals His ‘Dhurandhar’ Character Draws from Multiple Pakistani Political Figures.

Rakesh Bedi’s Viral Moment With Sara Arjun – Watch Video

Rakesh Bedi Dismisses Sara Arjun Controversy

In Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, 71-year-old Rakesh Bedi plays politician Jameel Jamali, while 20-year-old Sara Arjun essays the role of his daughter, Yalina Jamali. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rakesh dismissed the controversy and called it unnecessary. “It’s so stupid,” he said, reacting to the claims. Clarifying the situation, Rakesh explained that he shares a warm, fatherly bond with Sara, which people misunderstood. “Sara is less than half my age and plays my daughter. Whenever we met during the shoot, she would greet me with a hug, just as a daughter would with her father. We share a nice rapport and camaraderie, which is also reflected on screen,” he said.

Rakesh Bedi Says Viral Moment With Sara Arjun Was Misunderstood

The actor added that his behaviour at the event was no different from how they interacted on set. “It was no different that day, but people are not seeing the affection there. The affection of an elderly man towards a young girl. Dekhne wale ki aankh mein gadbad hai to kya kar sakte ho,” he remarked. Rakesh also pointed out that Sara’s parents, actors Raj Arjun and Sanya Arjun, were present at the event. “Why would I kiss her with ill intent publicly on a stage? Her parents were there. People are just crazy when they claim these things. They just need to create an issue out of nothing on social media,” he said firmly. Veteran Actor Rakesh Bedi Swindled of Rs 85,000 by Impersonator Posing as Army Officer – Reports.

Fans Back Rakesh Bedi

While the incident attracted criticism, several fans came out in his support, especially those who have followed his work over the years. “I’m not safeguarding myself. My body of work is doing that for me,” Rakesh shared, recalling a recent emotional interaction with a fan who praised his performances.

