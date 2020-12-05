The Hiten Tejwani-starrer film Nobel Peace looks all set to release on an OTT platform soon. The film narrates the journey of a young boy who is guided by a college professor to eradicate hatred and religious bias among people, with an aim to restore peace in society. Nobel Peace recently bagged the Best Film (Jury) award at 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2020 and Best Screenplay 8th Indian Cine Film Festival 2020. December 2020 OTT Releases: From Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 to Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgamati, New Movies to Watch Online This Month

The film also features Mudasir Zafar, Mayur Mehta, Aarti sharma and Rohit Raj, and has been written and directed by Astik Dalai. "The idea is very relevant and realistic in Jammu and Kashmir.

This film is specially made to focus on the social issues, which the youth over there deals with and to take it to the masses. We are expecting it to release on a reputed OTT platform," said OP Rai, managing director of Kala Niketan, which presents the film.

