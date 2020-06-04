Nushrat Bharucha Struggles to Make a Round Roti Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic)

Nushrat Bharucha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A lot of actors have been exploring their culinary skills at home during the lockdown. "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" fame Nushrat Bharucha has also tried her hand at cooking. On Thursday, Nushrat took to Instagram and shared how she has been struggling to make a perfect round roti. Chhori: Nushrat Bharucha Lands Lead Role In Hindi Remake Of Marathi Horror Film Lapachhapi.

Nushrat posted a picture of a roti she made, and wittily captioned it: "The life of this roti will never come a full circle." The actress is also planning to start a virtual series where she will be talking to doctors who are working day and night to save the patients from coronavirus. Nushrat Bharucha’s Cover Girl Look For Filmfare Middle East May 2020 Issue Is All About PRETTY-N-PINK! (View Pic)

Roti Made By Nushrat Bharucha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the film front, Nushrat will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in "Chhalaang". She is also a part of the Hindi remake of the Marathi horror drama "Lapachhapi".