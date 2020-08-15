Actor Vidya Balan pitched in her support for 'vocal for local' and urged everybody to embrace the Indian silks on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.nThe 'Kahaani' actor shared a picture of herself on Instagram, donned in a bright pink saree. She teamed up the elegant saree with golden earrings. Taking it to the captions, Balan urged people to celebrate Independence Day, with the "unity in diversity of Indian Silks from Assam to Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu". Independence Day 2020: Hema Malini Salutes Corona Warriors; Urges Citizens to Help Make Atmanirbhar Bharat (Watch Video)

The 41-year-old actor nudged people to "encourage and embrace the treasure trove of Indian Silks" while using hashtags -- #Vocal4Handmade and #IWearPureSilkHandloom. As the nation is celebrating its 74th Independence Day, scores of Bollywood celebrities are putting forward their wishes and their ideas to celebrate the day. Independence Day 2020 Wishes: Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Other Bollywood Celebs Share Messages of Gratitude and Brotherhood

Earlier today, senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini extended her wishes to citizens through a video message and hailed the frontline warriors battling coronavirus, for their tireless effort in serving the people of the country.nThe actor-turned-politician, before concluding the video message, put forward an appeal to every Indian citizen to work for a team India, and help to make the country 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

Check Out Vidya Balan's Instagram Post Below

Besides, actor Priyanka Chopra also gave tribute to all fearless women in Indian history who have contributed to the struggle of the country's independence.nOther big names in the entertainment industry, from veteran actors Dharmendra Deol, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar to music maestro AR Rahman also extended their warm wishes on social media to mark the occasion.