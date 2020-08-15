Senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Saturday greeted the citizens of the nation on its 74th Independence Day.nThe 'Sholay' actor extended her warm-filled wishes, through a video message posted on Twitter.nShe began the video by recalling the unmatched contributions made by the father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi in the fight of freedom for the country. Later, Mathura MP also gave her well-good wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "far-sightedness", and the "determined leading" nature in help making a new country. Independence Day 2020: From Divyanka Tripathi to Asha Negi, TV Celebs Decode Freedom in the Times of COVID-19

The 71-year-old actor took a moment and hailed the frontline warriors battling coronavirus, for their tireless effort in serving the people of the country.nThe actor-turned-politician, before concluding the video message, put forward an appeal to every Indian citizen to work for a team India, and help to make the country 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).nScores of Bollywood celebrities have been pouring in love, and admiration for the country while marking the 74th Independence Day. Independence Day 2020 Wishes: Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Other Bollywood Celebs Share Messages of Gratitude and Brotherhood

Hema Malini Salutes Corona Warriors on Independence Day 2020

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave special respect to all those fearless women in history who have played their own unique part during the struggle of the country's independence.nWhile other big names, in the entertainment industry, from veteran actors Dharmendra Deol, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar to music maestro AR Rahman extended their warm wishes on social media.