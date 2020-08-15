India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today to celebrate the same, social media users have been sharing some amazing inspiring messages that define India's values and its successes. Pride is the only sentiment that's in the air today as Indians send heartfelt wishes to their fellow countrymen. Not only netizens, Indian celebrities too have been taking to social media to express pride and send warm greetings for August 15 celebrations. Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal among others took to social media celebrate this special day. While Vicky Kaushal shared a video of flag hoisting ceremony from his building. Independence Day 2020 Greetings: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and Other South Celebs Share Heartfelt Wishes on 15th August.

Among other celebs, Akshay Kumar too took to Twitter as he wrote, "We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India.” Many netizens and also celebs have been particularly saluting the work of healthcare workers this Independence Day for their tireless contribution amid the COVID-19 crisis. Celebs such as Farhan Akhtar also shared a beautiful illustration capturing the spirit of India. Check out more celebrity posts on Independence Day 2020 greetings here. Happy Independence Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Messages, SMSes, Patriotic Quotes And Thoughts on India's Freedom to Share on 15th August.

Akshay Kumar:

We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India. जिससे जितनी हो सके उतनी मदद कीजिये... बस नज़रअंदाज़ मत कीजिये, share the way YOU care. Jai Hind 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WHCuabljEI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2020

Vicky Kaushal:

View this post on Instagram Happy 74th Independence Day! 🇮🇳❤️ A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Aug 14, 2020 at 6:07pm PDT

Shraddha Kapoor:

Farhan Akhtar:

Taapsee Pannu:

“दुआ करो कि सलामत रहे हिम्मत मेरी यह एक चिराग सौ आंधियों पे भारी है...”- राहत इन्दोरी Happy Independence Day India ❤️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 15, 2020

Kunal Kemmu:

Anupam Kher:

हम सभी को हमारे देश भारत वर्ष के स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत बहुत बधाई।मेरी भगवान से हमेशा ये प्रार्थना रहेगी कि हमारा देश हज़ारों सालों तक फूलें फलें और प्रगति की ऊँचाइयों को हमेशा छुए।भारत माता की जय।जय हिंद। Happy Independence Day to all of us!! 🙏🇮🇳🙏🇮🇳 #IAmAProudIndian — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 14, 2020

The 74th Independence Day is being celebrated by citizens by doing everything from listening to their favourite patriotic songs to watching movies that proudly told the story of India's freedom struggle and Indian achievements, making everyone's hearts swell with pride. Here's wishing every Indian, a Happy Independence Day.

