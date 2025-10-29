Global icon Priyanka Chopra's fans were in for a treat recently when the actress shared adorable and heartwarming glimpses into her personal life and into her family time while on a tour in Florida. ‘You’re Pure Magic’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Birthday Wish for Kevin Jonas’ Daughter Valentina (View Pic).

The actress joined husband Nick Jonas along with their daughter Malti Marie on his music tour. The actor shared a compilation of photos and videos on her social media account with the caption, 'On tour with Daddy is always a good time,' with an evil eye and smiley emoticon.

View Priyanka Chopra's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In the first set of images, Priyanka can be seen backstage flashing a bright smile while sporting a casual white jacket with Nick's name embroidered on it. Later, the actor was seen captured in a romantic moment with Nick, where the couple posed for a posey mirror selfie with each other. Several adorable clips featured little Malti Mary.

In one video, Priyanka zooms in on Nick as he performs to a packed arena, while Malti is seen dressed in a white frock and protective earmuffs. The little baby is seen standing near the stage stairs, watching her father perform like a boss. Another clip shows Priyanka dancing with Malti in her arms, swaying along to the Jonas Brothers music as Malti is seen caressing her mother and playing with her hair. The post also includes a travel moment where Malti is seen sitting by an aeroplane window, curiously gazing at the clouds outside during their journey.

In a cute behind-the-scenes, Priyanka is seen walking backstage holding a large palm-tree-shaped balloon with Malti falling right behind her adorably. The family-orientated glimpse shows Malti sitting on the lap of her grandmother. In another photo, Malti can be seen seated on the lap of her grandmother, Denise Jonas. In another video shared by Chopra, the entire set of audience members who were seen attending the Jonas Brothers concert were seen singing the happy birthday song for Kevin Jonas's daughter Valentina.

The little girl who was seen standing on the stage was seen getting extremely shy and happy to see thousands of audience members singing the birthday song for her. Recently, Priyanka Chopra had shared a sweet birthday message for her niece, Valentina, daughter of Kevin Jonas and Daniel Jonas, on her social media account.

Sharing a heartwarming picture from what appeared to be a Jonas Brothers concert, Priyanka is seen holding Valentina, who is wearing noise-cancelling headphones, and holding a Buzz Lightyear toy.

The actress captioned the picture, "You're pure magic, Valentina. Wishing you the happiest birthday ever. Love you," tagging Kevin Jonas and Daniel Jonas.

