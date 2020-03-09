Operation Parindey Movie Review: Amit Sadh, Rahul Dev’s Zee5 Thriller Sacrifices Character Development for Frenetic Pace

Operation Parindey Movie Review (Photo Credit: Zee5)

Operation Parindey Movie Review: Based on true life events, Sanjay Gadhvi's Operation Parindey, streaming on Zee5, is a fictional retelling of a jail-break, a terrorist plot and the manhunt that follows. One morning, several criminals, taking a garb of policemen, enter a jail with AK-47s and other guns and escape with many of the criminals there. ACP Abhinav Mathur (Amit Sadh) is tasked to investigate the jailbreak, along with his subordinates (Ameet Gaurr, Kunal Kumar). As they question officials in the jail, Abhinav realises that the whole operation was planned to let a hypnotic, dreaded terrorist Monty (Rahul Dev) go loose. Operation Parindey Teaser: Amit Sadh's Chase To Recapture Escaped Jail Inmates Looks Promising! (Watch Video)

Sanjay Gadhvi is the reason why we have Dhoom franchise in this world. The director has helmed the first two films in the series, both hits. However, after a fallout with Yash Raj Films, Gadhvi exited the franchise and couldn't find success out of the series, with his subsequent films, Kidnap and Ajab Gazabb Love, failing at the box office. His box office fortune may not be shining bright, but Gadhvi does have a knack for making entertaining thriller as proved by the Dhoom films.

Does his knack help with Operation Parindey? The budget constraints and the limited scale that the platform offers do clip Gadhvi's wings immensely. But thanks to the intriguing premise, Operation Parindey has moments of thrill, especially the frenetic finale. The movie is hardly an hour long, and with its making, has the feel of an overlong Crime Patrol episode (a quality that I seem to find common with some of the thrillers I saw in this platform). Operation Parindey: Rahul Dev Dons New Avatar in Jailbreak Web Series.

Watch The Trailer of Operation Parindey:

While the shortened length keeps things engaging, even at the cost of character development, there are a few moments where Operation Parindey goes sensational just for the sake of it. The scenes where the officers threatens to use sodomy as a method of coercing information is tasteless. And we get to see the movie repeat this scene twice.

The performances are decent, with Amit Sadh in fine form and Rahul Dev fitting perfectly well as the terrorist.

Final Thoughts

Operation Parindey marks the return of Sanjay Gadhvi to direction in a decently-paced but skewered thriller that deserves better writing and execution.