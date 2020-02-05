Operation Parindey Teaser: Amit Sadh's Chase To Recapture Escaped Jail Inmates Looks Promising! (Watch Video)

Operation Parindey (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Zee 5 is here with another thrilling storyline which is titled as Operation Parindey. The film is based on one of the most controversial jailbreaks in India. Starring Amit Sadh as SP Abhinav Mathur in the lead, the teaser shows us how the crime is committed and how the chase takes place. If we go by the video, a lot of action scenes are in the store for the fans. Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe 2, Mirzapur 2, Saif Ali Khan's Dilli Teasers Out, Amazon Prime Video India Announces 14 Originals.

The video promises the cinemagoers the tale of six jail inmates who break out of the bars. It is touted to have the strictest of the security that does not even allow a 'parinda' (bird) to escape. However, these six people escape and the chase begins. The film is directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, who earlier directed the films like Dhoom and Dhoom 2. These films too had gripping chase sequences that made the franchise worth a watch. Hence, we won't be surprised if this one too turns out to be an interesting watch. Check out the teaser below.

Watch Operation Parindey Teaser:

Earlier, Gadhvi said in a statement, "What originally drew me to this story was that it is inspired by a true-life event. The cast that I got on for this film is perfect and extremely apt to play their respective characters." This is the filmmaker's directorial debut on the digital platform joining the bandwagon of many Bollywood filmmakers who have already ventured into the webspace. The film also stars Rahul Dev, Ameet Gaurr, Kunal Kumar, Aakash Dhaiya, Rucha Inamkar in crucial roles.