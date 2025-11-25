The Academy has released its list of 35 animated films eligible for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars 2026, and Mahavatar Narsimha is the only Indian title to make the cut. Directed by debutant Ashwin Kumar, the film retells the story of Bhakt Prahlada, his tyrannical father Hiranyakashipu, and the divine fury of Vishnu’s Narasimha avatar. ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Movie Review: Faithful Mythology Meets Bloody Carnage in Hombale’s ‘Animated Universe’ Kick-Off.
Released in cinemas on July 25, 2025, the INR 40 crore production became a breakout blockbuster, grossing an impressive INR 325 crore worldwide. As one of 2025’s biggest animated success stories, its entry into the Oscar race is a proud moment for Indian animation, but not yet cause for celebration.
What Oscar Eligibility for 'Mahavatar Narsimha' Actually Means
While fans may be thrilled that Mahavatar Narsimha is on the longlist, being eligible is only the first step. To qualify for the 98th Academy Awards, an animated feature must follow strict rules set by the Academy - from release dates to screening formats.
Only standalone, feature-length animated films released between January 1 and December 31, 2025, are accepted. Multi-part films, episodic content, or alternate cuts do not qualify.
A major requirement is a proper theatrical release in the United States. The film must screen for paid admission for at least seven consecutive days in one of six key metro areas: Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas–Fort Worth, or Atlanta. Each day must include at least three showings, with one screening between 6 pm and 10 pm.
Deadlines, Language Rules & Submission Requirements
Films released between January 1 and June 30, 2025, must complete submissions by September 10, 2025.
Films released between July 1 and December 31, 2025, must be submitted by November 13, 2025.
English dialogue or subtitles are mandatory.
The Road Ahead: Only Five Films Will Make the Final Cut
Thirty-five animated films are now in the race, but only five will receive official Oscar nominations. Members of the Academy’s Animation Branch will vote to determine the final shortlist, with the nominations announcement expected in early 2026. Hombale Films Announces Indian MCU - Mahavatar Cinematic Universe With 7-Film Slate From 'Narsimha' to 'Kalki'.
Full List of Eligible Animated Feature Films
All Operators Are Currently Unavailable
Arco
The Bad Guys 2
Black Butterflies
Boys Go to Jupiter
Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
ChaO
Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Cant Sing
David
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Dog Man
Dog of God
Dragon Heart – Adventures Beyond This World
Elio
Endless Cookie
Fixed
Gabbys Dollhouse: The Movie
In Your Dreams
KPop Demon Hunters
The Legend of Hei 2
Light of the World
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Lost in Starlight
A Magnificent Life
Mahavatar Narsimha
Night of the Zoopocalypse
Olivia & las Nubes
100 Meters
Out of the Nest
Scarlet
Slide
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
Stitch Head
The Twits
Zootopia 2
With Mahavatar Narsimha now officially eligible, the next milestone is the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to be held in March 2026 in Los Angeles. That’s when the world will finally discover whether India’s lone animated contender makes it to the final five - and possibly creates history on Hollywood’s biggest night.
