Mahavatar Narasimha Movie Review: The term "cinematic universe" has been so overused in Indian cinema that even a movie series based on Hindu mythology needs the tag to entice the audiences. So here we are, with Hombale Films, in association with Kleem Productions, kickstarting their own mythological 'animated universe' - beginning with Mahavatar Narasimha, a bilingual animated film centred around one of Lord Vishnu's fiercest avatars.

I’ll admit I hadn’t watched the trailer before going in. When I heard this was meant to launch a cinematic universe, I assumed we were in for a fictionalised, superhero-like take on Lord Vishnu’s avatars - à la Marvel’s take on the Norse god Thor. Instead, Mahavatar Narasimha sticks close to the original mythology, recounting why the god took the terrifying form of a half-lion, half-human to defeat evil.

'Mahavatar Narasimha' Movie Review - The Plot

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narasimha has to reach its third act to reveal its titular figure. That’s not a spoiler - unless you’ve somehow missed out on these stories during childhood. The first half of the film deals with two powerful asuras, Hiranyaksha and Hiranyakashipu, whose atrocities prompt Lord Vishnu to incarnate as Varaha and Narasimha, respectively, to defeat them.

Watch the Trailer of 'Mahavatar Narasimha':

Once Hiranyaksha is dealt with, the focus shifts to Hiranyakashipu’s young son, Prahlada - a precocious five-year-old who becomes a devout follower of Vishnu, much to his father’s fury. The demon king tries every possible way to kill his son, only to fail. It’s only when he dares Prahlada to prove the omnipresence of his god that Vishnu descends in his most fearsome form.

'Mahavatar Narasimha' Movie Review - Too Violent for Kids, Too Plaid for Adults

The idea behind Mahavatar Narasimha, I assume, is to make Hindu mythology more accessible to the modern moviegoing audience. Opting for animation likely stems from both budgetary considerations and the desire to tap into the legacy of animated favourites like Bal Hanuman or Chhota Bheem. The rising tide of majoritarian sentiment in India likely also plays a role.

But here’s the catch - who exactly is this film for?

If it’s meant for children, Mahavatar Narasimha is way too graphic. There are eyeballs popping out of sockets, heads crushed to pulp, abdomens ripped open, intestines dangling - and an early seduction scene to top it off. The Narasimha fight sequence is a bloodbath. Yes, it’s animated, but the brutality is undeniable. The U/A 13+ rating doesn’t bar younger kids - it just shifts the responsibility to the parents. In other words, the Censor Board is basically saying, "Not our problem."

A Still From Mahavatar Narasimha

If the target audience is adults, the film might appeal to those who aren’t familiar with the Prahlada tale or want to soak in its religious intensity. It remains respectful and faithful to the original material, unlike Adipurush, which invited mockery.

But even as an adult viewing experience, Mahavatar Narasimha falters in many places. For its tale, the film is already stretched out at two hours and 11 minutes. The pacing drags in the second half, and things get overly verbose and melodramatic in scenes where Prahlada waxes poetic about Narayana’s greatness.

A few scenes could’ve used a tonal shift - for instance, when Prahlada tells his aunt Holika that sitting with him in the fire might end badly for her. The audience chuckled knowingly - this could’ve been an opportunity to insert some levity and break the film’s otherwise unrelenting seriousness. Instead, the scene stretches out the melodrama before reaching that expected conclusion.

A Still From Mahavatar Narasimha

To its credit, Mahavatar Narasimha delivers a rare message - that kindness and empathy are not signs of weakness. A timely reminder, especially in today's climate. But it’s a message that gets somewhat undercut by the climactic gorefest that follows.

'Mahavatar Narasimha' Movie Review - The Animation

Visually, the animation is very much a mixed bag. Expectations from Indian animated films are admittedly low, especially in an era where kids are raised on Pixar, DreamWorks, and premium animation content on YouTube. That said, Mahavatar Narasimha performs slightly above the domestic average of Indian animation. Human expressions are at least gaugeable.

A Still From Mahavatar Narasimha

Where the animation nearly shines, however, is in its two major fight sequences: the clash between Varaha and Hiranyaksha, and the battle between Narasimha and Hiranyakashipu. The former captures the cosmic scale of these mighty warriors, while the latter excels in its meticulous design of Narasimha - clearly where the bulk of the budget was allocated. The ferocity of his attacks is vividly portrayed, though I must reiterate that this may not be suitable for younger audiences. Though I also cannot ignore how over-edited these scenes are, never allowing shots to linger enough.

PS: The film ends with a teaser for the next instalment: Mahavatar Parashurama. Interestingly, it skips over the Vamana avatar - possibly because that incarnation of Vishnu isn’t as flattering for what it intended to originate (unless the makers change the tale to fit a populist sentiment). And that, to me, is the beauty of Indian mythology: it isn’t black and white, despite what some self-proclaimed bhakts might claim. The gods, humans, and asuras are complex, contradictory, and endlessly fascinating. I’d recommend reading these stories for that very reason - but not obsessively, nor to weaponise the mythos against fellow beings.

'Mahavatar Narasimha' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Mahavatar Narasimha is a largely faithful retelling of a popular Hindu mythological tale, wrapped in an animated package that’s neither entirely child-friendly nor fully adult-oriented. While the animation has a couple of moments of visual flair, and the storytelling honours its source and avoids cringeworthy reinterpretations, the film’s tonal confusion and visual brutality may leave audiences unsure of whom it’s really for.

Rating: 2.0

