From playing ancillary roles in movies like Dear Zindagi, and The Sky Is Pink, to winning hearts as Rishi Singh Shekhawat in Netflix’s Mismatched, actor Rohit Saraf has come a long way. At a time when several new actors tend to draw a clear line between OTT and theatre, Saraf chooses to look at things differently. For him, each medium holds a special place in helping him grow as an actor. ‘Mismatched 3’: Aditi Govitrikar Reveals Her Role As Rohit Saraf’s Mother in Upcoming Season.

Rohit Saraf Shares His Views on OTT and Theatre

Sharing his views on the topic, Saraf said: “I’ve been very lucky. OTT gave me connection and recognition, and films are now giving me new challenges and a wider canvas." “But honestly, I don’t see it as one versus the other. For me, it’s always about stories that move people, no matter where they live," he added. Ishq Vishk Rebound Song ‘Soni Soni’: Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan’s Cool Hook Step Sets the Dance Floor Ablaze! (Watch Video)

Rohit Saraf Joins Dharma Film and David Dhawan’s Upcoming Project

Adding another milestone in his body of work, Saraf has also joined forces with the prestigious Dharma Productions for Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari will further see Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles, along with others. Over and above this, Saraf will also be a part of Varun's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. ‘Mismatched Season 3’: Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf Announce Release Date in Adorable Video – WATCH.

Rohit Saraf To Star in David Dhawan’s Multi-Starrer Rom-Com

Made under the direction of Varun's father David Dhawan, the much-discussed drama boasts an ensemble cast comprising Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela, along with others. The title Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain is believed to be inspired by the song Ishq Sona Hai from David's 1999 blockbuster Biwi No.1., starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. Before this, Saraf has already made his theatrical debut as a lead with the 2024 outing Ishq Vishk Rebound. He is slowly making his way from the adorable boy next door to the leading man of B-town.

