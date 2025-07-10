‘Overdose Might Kill’: Did Payal Rohatgi Mock Shefali Jariwala’s Death During WhatsApp Chat With Journalist Amid Divorce Rumours?

When the journalist said that she was not writing and just wanted to clarify, as she had read it on other websites, the actress replied, "And then it will be called that anti-ageing medication did that to you by your own paper." The actress also told the journalist that she feels sorry for her as she is suffering from depression. Politely replying to Payal's messages, the journalist wrote, "It was my job to check with you about speculations, before filing anything, unlike others who have already passed judgments. You can choose not to respond, but I have always spoken to you with respect and would expect the same in return."

When the journalist said that she was not writing and just wanted to clarify, as she had read it on other websites, the actress replied, "And then it will be called that anti-aging medication did that to you by your own paper." The actress also told the journalist that she feels sorry for her as she is suffering from depression. Politely replying to Payal's messages, the journalist wrote, "It was my job to check with you about speculations, before filing anything, unlike others who have already passed judgements. You can choose not to respond but I have always spoken to you with respect and would expect the same in return."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Payal Rohatgi shared screenshots of her text message exchange with a journalist who wanted to clarify rumours surrounding her divorce from Sangram Singh. However, the conversation didn’t go well: the actress lashed out at the journalist and even made fun of her mental health. What’s more disturbing is that she appeared to mock Shefali Jarwiala’s death, though she didn’t name anyone.

Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi, who starred in movies like Dhol, 36 China Town, and Patth, got married to wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh on July 9, 2022. Everything was fine until their marital troubles became public in 2024, when the actors lashed out at each other on social media. Just a day before their 3rd wedding anniversary, the actress officially resigned from the director’s post of her husband's charitable trust. While Sangram Singh clarified the speculation, Payal, on her part, took to social media to share screenshots of her conversation with a journalist regarding their separation, where she seemingly mocked model-actress Shefali Jariwala’s death. Trouble in Paradise? Payal Rohatgi Resigns as Director of Sangram Singh’s Charitable Trust, Cites Personal Reasons.

Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi, who starred in movies like Dhol, 36 China Town, and Patth, got married to wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh on July 9, 2022. Everything was fine until their marital troubles became public in 2024, when the actors lashed out at each other on social media. Just a day before their 3rd wedding anniversary, the actress officially resigned from the director’s post of her husband's charitable trust. While Sangram Singh clarified the speculation, Payal, on her part, took to social media to share screenshots of her conversation with a journalist regarding their separation, where she seemingly mocked model-actress Shefali Jariwala’s death. Trouble in Paradise? Payal Rohatgi Resigns as Director of Sangram Singh’s Charitable Trust, Cites Personal Reasons.

Payal Rohatgi Mocks Shefali Jariwala’s While Texting a Journalist

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Payal Rohatgi shared screenshots of her text message exchange with a journalist who wanted to clarify rumours surrounding her divorce from Sangram Singh. However, the conversation didn’t go well: the actress lashed out at the journalist and even made fun of her mental health. What’s more disturbing is that she appeared to mock Shefali Jarwiala’s death, though she didn’t name anyone.

Sangram Singh’s Anniversary Post for Payal Rohatgi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangram U Singh🌟🇮🇳 (@sangramsingh_wrestler)

When the journalist said that she was not writing and just wanted to clarify, as she had read it on other websites, the actress replied, "And then it will be called that anti-aging medication did that to you by your own paper." The actress also told the journalist that she feels sorry for her as she is suffering from depression. Politely replying to Payal's messages, the journalist wrote, "It was my job to check with you about speculations, before filing anything, unlike others who have already passed judgements. You can choose not to respond but I have always spoken to you with respect and would expect the same in return."

Screenshots of WhatsApp Chats Between Payal Rohatgi and the Journalist

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

When the journalist said that she was not writing and just wanted to clarify, as she had read it on other websites, the actress replied, "And then it will be called that anti-ageing medication did that to you by your own paper." The actress also told the journalist that she feels sorry for her as she is suffering from depression. Politely replying to Payal's messages, the journalist wrote, "It was my job to check with you about speculations, before filing anything, unlike others who have already passed judgments. You can choose not to respond, but I have always spoken to you with respect and would expect the same in return."

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The journalist also offered a piece of advice to Payal Rohatgi by asking her not to make fun of mental health and use it as an insult, because it is not right, especially as a public figure. The actress replied, "When you all made fun of my mental health, did I react like this? As a journalist, don't fu*k around with me again. Go file your story.

Unvlocking the journalist some time after blocking her, the actress wrote, "You all have been following me for three years, waiting for me to crumble. You think I was born yesterday? Karma comes for all. However sweet you portray like fraud. Now I hope you will kindly get lost." Wrestler Sangram Singh Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Payal Rohatgi on 14th Wedding Anniversary (View Post).

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Popular model and actress Shefali Jariwala, who became a household name after appearing in the song "Kaanta Laga", passed away at the age of 42 due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai on June 27, 2025. Medical reports suggested that cardiac arrest was likely trigerred due to a drop in blood pressure (BP), possibly from taking anti-ageing pills on an empty stomach while she was fasting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).