‘Overdose Might Kill’: Did Payal Rohatgi Mock Shefali Jariwala’s Death During WhatsApp Chat With Journalist Amid Divorce Rumours?

Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi, who starred in movies like Dhol, 36 China Town, and Patth, got married to wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh on July 9, 2022. Everything was fine until their marital troubles became public in 2024, when the actors lashed out at each other on social media. Just a day before their 3rd wedding anniversary, the actress officially resigned from the director’s post of her husband's charitable trust. While Sangram Singh clarified the speculation, Payal, on her part, took to social media to share screenshots of her conversation with a journalist regarding their separation, where she seemingly mocked model-actress Shefali Jariwala’s death. Trouble in Paradise? Payal Rohatgi Resigns as Director of Sangram Singh’s Charitable Trust, Cites Personal Reasons.
Payal Rohatgi Mocks Shefali Jariwala’s While Texting a Journalist
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Payal Rohatgi shared screenshots of her text message exchange with a journalist who wanted to clarify rumours surrounding her divorce from Sangram Singh. However, the conversation didn’t go well: the actress lashed out at the journalist and even made fun of her mental health. What’s more disturbing is that she appeared to mock Shefali Jarwiala’s death, though she didn’t name anyone.
Sangram Singh’s Anniversary Post for Payal Rohatgi
View this post on Instagram
When the journalist said that she was not writing and just wanted to clarify, as she had read it on other websites, the actress replied, "And then it will be called that anti-aging medication did that to you by your own paper." The actress also told the journalist that she feels sorry for her as she is suffering from depression. Politely replying to Payal's messages, the journalist wrote, "It was my job to check with you about speculations, before filing anything, unlike others who have already passed judgements. You can choose not to respond but I have always spoken to you with respect and would expect the same in return."
Screenshots of WhatsApp Chats Between Payal Rohatgi and the Journalist
When the journalist said that she was not writing and just wanted to clarify, as she had read it on other websites, the actress replied, "And then it will be called that anti-ageing medication did that to you by your own paper." The actress also told the journalist that she feels sorry for her as she is suffering from depression. Politely replying to Payal's messages, the journalist wrote, "It was my job to check with you about speculations, before filing anything, unlike others who have already passed judgments. You can choose not to respond, but I have always spoken to you with respect and would expect the same in return."