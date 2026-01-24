Palaash Muchhal Files INR 10 Crore Defamation Case Against Vidnyan Mane Over Infidelity and Fraud Allegations in Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row (View Post)

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In a fresh development in the ongoing controversy surrounding Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s cancelled wedding, the composer has confirmed that he has filed a INR 10 crore defamation suit against actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, who recently accused him of infidelity and financial fraud. Muchhal addressed the matter publicly through an Instagram post, stating that legal action has been initiated against Mane for making what he described as false and damaging claims. Palash Muchhal Beaten Up by Smriti Mandhana’s Cricketer Friends? Composer’s Lawyer Responds to INR 40 Lakh Fraud and Cheating Claims.

Palaash Muchhal Shares Post on Instagram Story - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @palash_muchhal)

Palaash Muchhal Confirms Legal Action

Taking to Instagram, Muchhal wrote, “A legal notice for defamation of INR 10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character.” In another statement shared on his Instagram Story, Muchhal added, “In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels.”

Allegations Made by Vidnyan Mane

Earlier, Vidnyan Mane, who claims to be a childhood friend of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana made serious allegations against Muchhal in an exclusive interaction. Mane alleged that the composer was caught with another woman on the night before his scheduled wedding with Mandhana in Sangli, leading to the wedding being called off. Mane further claimed that Muchhal was confronted and physically assaulted by members of the Indian cricket team following the incident. These allegations have not been independently verified. Apart from infidelity claims, Mane also accused Muchhal of financial misconduct. He alleged that Muchhal took money from him under the pretext of investing in a film project. Mane reportedly filed a police complaint in Sangli district, Maharashtra, claiming that he had transferred more than INR 40 lakh to Muchhal until March 2025 and was later cheated. Palaash Muchhal Accused of Cheating Sangli Man of INR 40 Lakh, Police Probe Underway.

Smriti Mandhana Yet To React on Controversy

The controversy surfaced days after reports emerged that Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana had called off their wedding. The alleged fallout sparked widespread discussion on social media, prompting Mane’s public statements and subsequent legal action by Muchhal. As of now, Smriti Mandhana has not issued any public comment regarding the allegations or the legal proceedings. The matter is expected to proceed through legal channels.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Palaash Muchhal's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).