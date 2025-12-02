The buzz around Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding has been trending on the internet for the past few days. From the joyous pre-wedding festivities to the sudden postponement of their marriage, a series of unexpected events crashed the dreamy celebrations of Palash and Smriti’s union. Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana and Palash Muchhal have both been discharged from the hospital and are doing fine. Amid this, reports suggest that a new wedding date has been finalised and the couple will tie the knot on December 7, 2025. Palash Muchhal Makes First Public Appearance With His Parents at Mumbai Airport After Wedding Postponement With Smriti Mandhana, Music Composer Avoids Paparazzi (Watch Video).

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal to Tie the Knot on December 7?

After the dreamy haldi and sangeet celebrations of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal, unexpected medical emergencies on both sides of the families pushed their scheduled wedding to November 23, 2025. As per the latest rumours on social media, Smriti and Palash are now expected to get married on December 7, 2025, in a private ceremony attended only by close family members.

However, the reports seem unverified, and neither side of the family has issued an official confirmation about the date so far.

Smriti Mandhana’s Family Reacts to Her Latest Wedding Rumours

Amid the fresh wave of speculations surrounding Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding on December 7, the cricketer's brother, Shravan Mandhana, denied the claims. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he isn't aware of the rumours and the wedding remains postponed. He said, "I have no idea about these rumours. As of now (the wedding) is still postponed." Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row: In Fresh Twist, Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi Denies Role in Ongoing Controversy, Details Inside.

Ever since the wedding was postponed, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s personal lives have stayed in the public eye, with fans hoping for clarity amid the growing wave of unaddressed online speculations.

