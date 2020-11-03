Monali Thakur, born in a Bengali musical family, is one of the finest singers in the country. She has been trained in Hindustani classical music from a very young age. Besides being a sensational singer, Monali is also a trained salsa dancer. She has also learnt hip-hop and Bharatanatyam dance forms. The singer, who has turned a year older today, has given music lovers numerous hits. She is a National Award recipient and her melodious numbers deserves to be on your playlist. Dil Ka Fitoor: Monali Thakur Reveals Why She Cast Her Husband Maik Richter In Her Latest Music Video.

Monali Thakur has crooned songs for films as well as for music videos. She won National Film Award Best Female Playback Singer for the song “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” from Dum Laga Ke Haisha. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at the five popular songs sung by Monali.

Zara Zara Touch Me from Race

Monali Thakur’s journey to get a strong foothold in the music industry wasn’t easy. It was Pritam Chakraborty who offered her to sing two songs for the film Race – “Khwab Dekhe” and “Zara Zara Touch Me” and the latter one ruled hearts and charts.

Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Laga Ke Haisha

The song “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” composed by Anu Malik earned Monali Thakur her first National Film Award. This song picturised on Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana is a magical rendition with an innate romantic feel.

Sawaar Loon from Lootera

It is a sweet, mellifluous song from Lootera that starred Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh in the lead. The music is composed by much talented Amit Trivedi.

Dil Cheez - Coke Studio @ MTV Season 2

This track is a reinterpretation of the classic from Umrao Jaan and Monali Thakur won hearts with her performance. One also cannot miss how beautifully Monali crooned the English portions as well.

Dil Ka Fitoor

It is a perfect love song, shot at exotic locales, and it is even special for Monali Thakur as the music video featured her husband Maik Richter.

These are the five amazing songs sung by the wonderful Monali Thakur. Wishing her a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

