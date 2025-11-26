Music composer Palash Muchhal and the Indian Women's Cricket Team's Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana were all set to tie the knot on November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra. However, just a few hours before the big day, Smriti's dad, Shrinivas Mandhana, was rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a heart attack. A day later, Palash Muchhal also fell ill and had to be hospitalised. While not much is known about the wedding, Palash’s family members have been visiting him at the hospital to check on his condition. His mother, Amrita Muchhal, was the latest to stop by and see how he was doing. Palak Muchhal Visits Her Brother Palash Muchhal at Mumbai Hospital Amid His Sudden Wedding Postponement With Smriti Mandhana (Watch Video).

Palash Muchhal’s Mother Visits Him at Hospital

On Tuesday (November 25), Palash Muchhal's sister and singer Palak Muchhal arrived at a hospital in Mumbai's Goregaon to check on her brother. The same day, Palash's mother Amrita, was also spotted outside the hospital after checking on her son's health. However, in a video shared online, unlike Palak, Amrita seemed very tense while making her way to the car, as if she was holding back a lot of emotions.

Amrita Muchhal Heads Back After Paying a Visit to Son Palash Muchhal at Hospital

Amrita Muchhal Shares Palash Muchhal's Health Update

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Amrita Muchhal gave a health update on her Palash Muchhal. She revealed that when Smriti's dad, Shrinivas, started feeling unwell, Palash kept crying for hours, which affected his own health. The report also stated that it was Palah who decided to delay the wedding as he was very close to Smriti's dad.

She said, "Since Haldi was over, we didn't let him go outside. Rote rote ekdum tabhiyat kharab ho gayi. 4 ghante hospital mein rakhna padha. IV drips chadi, ECG hua aur dusre tests huye. Sab normal aaye, but stress bohot hai. We have got Palash back in Mumbai now. His sister Palak has also left Sangli and come home to be with him." ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Smriti Mandhana To Miss Special Episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic Quiz Show With Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Winning Team Amid Wedding Postponement Buzz.

Shrinivas Mandhana Discharged from Hospital

Smriti Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, has now been discharged from the hospital and declared stable. According to an India TV report, hospital authorities said that Mr Mandhana is out of danger and "completely stable". However, a revised wedding date is yet to be officially announced by the families.

