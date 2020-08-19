The legendary classical vocalist, Pandit Jasraj, died on August 17, 2020, at his home in New Jersey, US. He died at the age of 90 due to cardiac arrest. His granddaughter, Shweta Pandit confirmed that Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai on August 19 for the last rites. His body will be taken to their residence in Mumbai and near and dear ones can pay their last respects. Pandit Jasraj, Indian Classical Vocalist, Dies in New York at 90.

About Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains being brought to Mumbai from New Jersey, Shweta Pandit was quoted as saying, “Dadu’s body is being brought back from New Jersey and will reach Mumbai tomorrow (August 19 as per IST). We need to get some permissions in place for safety during the pandemic.” Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General New York, told ANI, “As our nation mourns the death of the legend, we are making sure to assist the family to take back the mortal remains to India, so that he can be put to rest in the best possible manner.” Shweta Pandit Pays an Emotional Tribute to Late Granduncle Pandit Jasraj With a Video Montage.

On Pandit Jasraj’s demise, PM Narendra Modi had stated that his death “leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists.” Pandit Jasraj has served for about 80 years in the music industry. The music maestro has been awarded with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan and other prestigious honours during his musical career.

