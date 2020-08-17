New York, August 17: Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj died on Monday in New York. He was 90 years old. Pandit Jasraj’s career spanned over 80 years. He belonged to Mewati Gharana. He was a recipient of many prestigious awards, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Called Me Rasraj, Says Pandit Jasraj.

The Indian music maestro was born on January 30, 1930, in Hisar district of Haryana. He was initiated into vocal music by his father, and later trained as a tabla accompanist under his elder brother.

Tweet by ANI:

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj passes away in New Jersey, US at the age of 90 pic.twitter.com/NlJFJzhF7W — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Pandit Jasraj began training as a vocalist at the age of 14. He had also worked to popularise semi-classical musical styles, such as Haveli Sangeet.

