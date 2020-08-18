Veteran classical singer Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90 in New Jersey at his home. He suffered a cardiac arrest. His family released a statement on Monday: "With profound grief, we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest at home in New Jersey, USA." Now, Pandit Jasraj's grandniece, Shweta Pandit, who is an acclaimed singer herself has bid an emotional adieu to him. She took to her social media platforms to write a few words for her granduncle, along with a montage of her favourite moments with her 'dadu'. Pandit Jasraj Passes Away: When the Legend Teamed up With Adnan Sami for This 1920 Song.

Shweta captioned her video on Instagram, "End of an era.. your blessings and love will make me move on somehow dadu.. will miss your smiling face everytime you called to see my baby girl.. so much preciousness taken away. Love you eternally," Pandit Jasraj Passes Away at 90: Did You Know The Indian Classical Maestro Had a Minor Planet Named After Him?

Check Out Shweta Pandit's Post For Her Grandfather Pandit Jasraj Here:

Shweta also shared a note on Twitter: "Good bye my precious dadu. So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me.. but i have no words now #RIPPanditJasraj"

Check Out Shweta's Tweet Here:

Good bye my precious dadu. So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me.. but i have no words now #RIPPanditJasraj 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/q0LpCvrgr8 — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) August 17, 2020

Pandit Jasraj has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awards by the Indian government.

