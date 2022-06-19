Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is also a certified scuba diving instructor, shared a video of herself collecting plastic waste and debris from the ocean. The actress was seen picking items that were discarded in the ocean in the clip. The actor shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote: "Had fun diving, but also did an important Dive Against Debris. Join me in creating ocean change." 5 Bikini Pictures from Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Handle That Will Make You Sweat!

In the short clip, the Ishaqzaade star was seen picking a face mask, cans and plastic among other items from the ocean and showing it to the camera. She even shook her head in disappointment.

View post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

A caption on the video read: "About 14 million tons of plastic ends up in the ocean every year. By the year 2020, the amount of plastic in the ocean is expected to quadruple. This could cause the extinction of thousands of species of marine life. Some of these species include sea turtles, dolphins, and seals. Luckily, divers can help to save the ocean and these species through Dive Against Debris." Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Amazing Scuba Diving Experience in Indonesia.

"Since the program's launch, 90,000 visitors to the ocean have removed 2 million pieces of garbage from the water. I'm happy to have done my part in helping to save the ocean." On the acting front, Parineeti will be next seen in Uunchai, which also stars Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani.

