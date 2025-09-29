Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touched down in Paris ahead of Paris Fashion Week 2025, where she will represent L'Oreal as a brand ambassador. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, who is her constant travel partner. Fans shared several clips of the duo in the city. In one video, Aishwarya exuded elegance in blue trousers paired with a blazer, perfectly channelling boss-lady vibes. Aaradhya opted for a youthful, stylish look with an oversized denim jacket and wide-legged jeans, layered over a white and green top. She also stopped briefly to click pictures with fans before entering the hotel. In a heartfelt moment, a fan was seen overwhelmed by meeting Aishwarya outside the hotel. Showing her trademark warmth, Aishwarya consoled the emotional fan, wiped her tears and posed for pictures, leaving everyone touched by her kindness. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Moves Delhi HC To Stop Fraudulent Use of Her Identity, Exploitation of AI-Generated, Morphed Images for Sexually Explicit Purposes.

