Abhishek Bachchan has finally addressed the constant speculation surrounding his marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, speaking candidly about how the couple handles rumours while raising their 14-year-old daughter, Aaradhya. Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates 1 Year of 'I Want To Talk'.

Abhishek Bachchan Praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In an interview with PeepingMoon, Abhishek praised Aishwarya for shaping Aaradhya’s understanding of life in the spotlight. “Aishwarya has instilled a great respect in Aaradhya towards the film industry and what we do. She has taught her that we are what we are because of what the films and audience have given us,” he shared. The Breathe: Into the Shadows actor described Aaradhya as a confident teenager with a clear perspective on life. “She has an opinion. She is a very sure teenager. She has distinct opinions which we discuss in private, but she has a wonderful way of conveying everything,” Abhishek said proudly.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Taught Aaradhya Not To Believe Rumours

The actor also explained how the couple has consciously kept Aaradhya away from social media and gossip. “She is 14 years old and doesn’t have a phone. If her friends want to contact her, they call her mother’s phone. That’s something we decided long ago,” he revealed. While Aaradhya does use the internet for studies, Abhishek noted that she has no interest in celebrity news. “She has access to the internet, but she’s more focused on homework and researching. She loves school and is more into academics,” he added. When asked whether Aaradhya ever comes across online rumours about the family, Abhishek said, “I don’t think she does that or believes anything she reads. Her mother has taught her not to believe everything she reads. Like my parents were with me, we are completely honest as a family, so there’s never any reason for doubt.” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan Steal the Spotlight at Mumbai Airport in ‘Cap’ Look, As They Return to City After Holiday (Watch Videos)

Abhishek Bachchan Confirms He Quit Smoking and Drinking

The actor also confirmed reports that he quit smoking and drinking when Aishwarya was pregnant with Aaradhya. “I have stopped both of these, sadly. No, I don’t touch them at all,” he admitted. Despite persistent divorce rumours, Abhishek and Aishwarya have chosen not to comment publicly. Their calm and composed demeanour at public events continue to reflect unity and mutual respect. The couple, who tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011, remain one of Bollywood’s most admired family

