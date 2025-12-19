Aaradhya Bachchan once again stole hearts as she stepped out after her school’s annual day function, looking every bit like a princess in a pink outfit paired with a matching hairband. Proud parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were by her side, along with doting grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, who made a special appearance to cheer for his granddaughter. ‘Aishwarya Has Taught Aaradhya Not To Believe Everything She Reads’: Abhishek Bachchan Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and How It Affects Their Daughter.

Aaradhya Bachchan Looks Adorable in Pink – Watch Video

Aaradhya Bachchan Exits School Event With Parents

The Bachchan family’s presence at Aaradhya’s annual day has become a cherished ritual over the years, and this time was no different. After the event, the trio was spotted exiting together, with Aaradhya joining them and smiling shyly for the cameras. She was later seen seated in the car with her parents, still glowing from the special day. Last year, videos from Aaradhya’s school performance had gone viral, with social media users praising her confidence and talent during the play. Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Attend AbRam and Aaradhya’s School Annual Day in Mumbai; Videos Go Viral (Watch)

Abhishek Bachchan on Aaradhya’s Maturity

In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about how Aaradhya handles public attention and rumours surrounding her famous family. Speaking to Peeping Moon, he shared how Aishwarya plays a key role in guiding their daughter. “Aishwarya has instilled a great respect in Aaradhya towards the film industry and what we do. She has taught her that we are what we are because of what the films and audience have given this to us,” he said. Abhishek also spoke fondly about Aaradhya growing into a confident young teenager. “She has an opinion. She is a very sure teenager. She has distinct opinions which we discuss in private, but she has a wonderful way of conveying everything,” he added.

