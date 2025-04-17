Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's marriage was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood in 2024. Their marriage sparked a lot of discussions online due to their interfaith union. Ever since their dating rumours surfaced online, the couple has been subjected to massive trolling, and what's shocking is that they continue to face it even today. While the couple has not publicly reacted to the trolling regarding their marriage, a recent comment from Sonakshi made it clear that she won’t tolerate the negativity anymore. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Photos From Australia Holiday: Gorgeous Couple Drops Postcard-Worthy Pics From Their Sydney Vacay.

Sonakshi Sinha Shuts Down Troll Questioning Her Marriage

Recently, a troll commented under one of her Instagram posts and wrote, "Your divorce is too close to you." This time, Sonakshi Sinha didn't let the comment go unnoticed and came back with a solid reply. The Dabangg actress wrote, "Pehle there mummy papa karenge phir hum...promise!" (First your parents will get a divorce. Then we will, promise). Her comeback received several reactions from netizens.

Sonakshi Sinha Gives Savage Reply To Troll Talking About Her Divorce With Zaheer Iqbal

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her bond with hubby Zaheer Iqbal. She said, "When we were dating, we used to bi**h about each other, to each other. Honestly its been as easy as falling in love. With the right person, there's a great understanding of relationships involve. We don't get rattled by the hard times and we don't avoid uncomfortable conversations." Well, the actress' Instagram handle is a living proof of how much the couple loves and adores each other.

The Perfect Couple!

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her Telugu debut with the upcoming film Jatadhara opposite Sudheer Babu.

