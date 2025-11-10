Jatadhara has emerged as a rare box office phenomenon, a film pulling audiences purely through positive word of mouth. Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, the dark semi-horror thriller has grossed an impressive INR 4.62 crore worldwide over its opening weekend. 'Jatadhara' Opens to Rave Reviews: Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha Shine in a Visually Stunning Spiritual Thriller.

After a steady start on Friday, the film maintained its momentum on Saturday and witnessed a healthy surge on Sunday — a clear indicator of strong audience appreciation and growing interest.

Blending mythology, mysticism, and horror, Jatadhara has struck a chord with viewers who prefer content-driven cinema over typical commercial fare. The film’s eerie atmosphere, mythological undertones, and standout moments — including Sudheer Babu’s electrifying Taandav dance sequence in the climax, Sonakshi Sinha’s powerful portrayal as Dhana Pisachani, and Shilpa Shirodkar’s gripping performance during the black magic sequence — have earned widespread acclaim.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller that also features an ensemble cast including Divya Khossla in a special appearance, alongside Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. 'Jatadhara' Holds Strong at Box Office: Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha’s Supernatural Thriller Maintains Momentum on Day 2.

The film is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.

With its strong audience connection and growing popularity, Jatadhara is fast becoming one of the most talked-about supernatural thrillers of the year — a testament to the power of storytelling and audience trust.

