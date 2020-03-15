Alia Bhatt Birthday: Here's What Makes Her The Queen Of Bollywood

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: File Image)

Alia Bhatt turns a year older! The beautiful actress, who is also the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, has gained enough of fan base for her birthday to trend! But the young talented girl has carved her own niche to reach to the pinnacle of success. She started out a child actor in the film Sangharsh and officially debut through Student Of The Year.

Of course, her debut film did not help her get the kind of the response she expected. Her appearance on Koffee With Karan chat show and the 'goof up' that she made during the quiz session, added to the trolling session. However, that was that. The bad phase was done for once and all for the actress and since then, her career is only flying higher and higher. Let us take a look at some of the factors.

Choice Of Films

Post getting trolled for below average acting skills in SOTY, she took some wise decisions. Her second film after two years was Imtiaz Ali's Highway that turned her career drastically. She proved her self as a born-actress through this flick. Then on she struck a balance between glamorous roles and content backed roles. From 2 States to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania to Dear Zindagi, Raazi and Gully Boy; she created a rainbow of performances.

Singing

She definitely is not the best singer in the industry, but she sure tried her luck in the space. She sang female versions in the films like Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Fans gave a thumbs up to her attempts.

Social Media Game

Alia has social media game strong. She has ventured into almost all popular platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. She is also one of the first ones to create her own channel on YouTube to document her personal life. She knows how to stay connected to her fans, without being boring!

Style

The actress is also known for being one of the most fashionable stars of the industry. She is considered as the style icon by many and often bags accolades for the same.

Business

She has also ventured into her business by partnering with several brands. One of them that she is actively part of is, the Style Cracker. She is a part of this fashion brand that helps customize outfits by guest designers.

It is commendable how Alia Bhatt has done a marvelous work in her career in such a short span. She is the hard core proof of the fact that one has to prove and thrive in the industry by only and only hard work. Happy Birthday, Alia!