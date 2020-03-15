Alia Bhatt Celebrates Her 27th Birthday Today, and Here’s A Warm Wish From Team RRR!

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt! Alia is a versatile actress, a great singer and a brilliant dancer as well. She is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses that Indian Cinema is blessed with. She made her debut in 2012 with the film Student of the Year, and there has been no looking back since then. The films that she has done after it, the challenging roles that she opted to do, it has only left the audience leaving their jaws dropped. After doing 12 films and few cameo/special appearances in around six movies, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut in South Cinema with the upcoming magnum opus, RRR. Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt! Flirty, Comfy, Vintage, Trends and Classics – Your Cool Girl Energy Is Incredibly Infectious and How!

Alia Bhatt has being paired opposite Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli’s period drama, RRR. It is indeed one of the most-anticipated films of the year, and Bollywood movie fanatics just cannot wait to watch Alia’s performance in this movie. On her 27th birthday, team RRR has extended a heartwarming wish for her, and we wonder, if there could be any surprises on this day. Team RRR wrote, “Here's wishing the best to a phenomenal actor and charming personality! Happy birthday @aliaa08... We can't wait for you to join us! #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt #RRRMovie”. Amitabh Bachchan Is All Praises for ‘Supremely Talented’ Alia Bhatt, Shares an Endearing Pic from the Sets of Brahmastra.

Here’s The Birthday Wish For Alia Bhatt From Team RRR

Here's wishing the best to a phenomenal actor and charming personality! Happy birthday @aliaa08... We can't wait for you to join us! #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt #RRRMovie — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 15, 2020

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The makers started to shoot the film in November 2018 in Hyderabad. RRR was scheduled to be released in July 2020, however, earlier this year it was announced that the release date has been postponed to January 8, 2021.