‘Naagin 7’ VFX Blunder: Ektaa Kapoor Backs Longtime Editor After Raw Green Screen Footage Airs on TV (View Post)

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Despite dominating the TRP charts since its December 2025 premiere, Naagin 7 has found itself at the centre of a viral social media storm. The supernatural thriller, which has famously utilised AI to manage VFX costs, accidentally aired raw footage featuring green screens, stunt doubles and visible safety cables in a recent episode. ‘Naagin 7’: Ektaa Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Show Makes Major Goof-Up, Broadcasts Raw Footage Without VFX in Latest Episode.

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(Photo Credit: Instagram / @ektarkapoor)

The Viral Blue Screen Blunder

The editing error quickly became fodder for memes, with viewers joking that the show's "AI credits had run out." One Instagram user quipped, "We saw the BTS of Naagin before the BTS of Dhurandhar," referencing the high-profile upcoming film. The glitch was particularly noticeable given the show's previous praise for achieving high-quality visuals on a television budget through artificial intelligence.

Ektaa Kapoor Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @ektarkapoor)

Ektaa Kapoor Backs Her Editor

In a series of candid Instagram Stories, producer Ektaa Kapoor chose to bypass a formal apology, instead using humour and loyalty to address the mistake. Kapoor shared a meme of herself "rushing to the office" to handle the crisis and followed it up by introducing the man behind the desk. Rather than distancing herself from the error, Kapoor publicly backed her longtime editor, Vicky ji, who has been with Balaji Telefilms for two decades. “Meet Vicky ji. His blue screen is the talk of Bombay right now,” Ektaa said in her video. “I can change a lover, but I can’t change Vicky ji. Writers and directors change, but Vicky ji stays. He has edited everything for us for 20 years. Maybe I just gave him a little too much work this time! He’s the best in the business.” ‘Human Error’: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Reacts to ‘Naagin 7’ VFX Blunder Amid Blue Screen Trolling and Criticism (Watch Video)

Ekta Kapoor Reacts to AI Scene Criticism

The show has also faced polarised reactions for its ambitious AI-generated sequences, which include dragons and airplanes. Ektaa playfully addressed the "hate" for these over-the-top scenes by jokingly blaming her creative team before taking the ultimate responsibility herself. "I am innocent! It’s these people! They are hungry for AI!" she joked, before adding a realistic note on television production, "Actually, it's me. I want the dragons and the planes, even with no budget."

‘Naagin 7’ Dominates TRP Charts

Despite the technical hiccup, Naagin 7 remains a massive success for Colors TV and JioHotstar. At various points in its run, the seventh installment has outperformed legendary soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and current chart-toppers like Anupamaa in viewership reach, proving that the franchise's "snake-woman" mythology continues to captivate Indian audiences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ektaa Kapoor's Instagram ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).