Actor-model Milind Soman recently found himself in hot waters when his nude photo running on the Goa beach created a storm on social media. That’s not it, as, after the outrage over the pic, Sonam was also booked for obscenity. Now, it's actress Pooja Bedi who has come out in support of Milind and raised a point that needs everyone’s attention. Infact, the actress even called Milind’s controversial photo ‘aesthetic’. She also pointed out how Soman’s nude pic is not at all problematic, and the vulgarity lies in the minds. Bedi also expressed that if nudity is a crime then all the Naga sadhus should be the ones arrested. Naked Milind Soman Running on Goa Beach for His 55th Birthday Is Now a Meme! Funny Reactions Take over Social Media as the Nude Pic Goes Viral.

Taking to her Twitter and without mincing words, Pooja wrote, “Absolutely nothing obscene about Milind Soman's aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more! His crime is being good looking, famous & setting bench marks! If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can't make it acceptable!" Milind Soman’s ‘Nude’ Running Pic in Goa Gets Praised for Fitness, Poonam Pandey Gets Booked for ‘Obscene’ Shoot; Twitterati Smells Sexism! (View Tweets).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Pooja Bedi Defends Milind Soman (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ahead she also questioned how the holy naga sadhus flashing their private parts in public is not a crime? "Please tell me why this video of naked men flashing & flaunting their genitalia isn't obscene? Because it involves men considered "holy"? Is there anything holy about what they r doing in this video? Why shouldn't they b booked 4 obscenity?," she said.

Reportedly, as per a Goa Police spokesperson, an FIR under Section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code was filed against Milind along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. What's your take on this? Tells us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

