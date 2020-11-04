Heartthrob, Milind Soman turned 55 today and he sizzled social media with a naked picture of himself running on Goa Beach. While he looked like an athletic sculpture carved by Michelangelo himself, netizens couldn't help but turn it into a meme. On Wednesday, Milind shared the picture in question where he is in a runner's pose EXCEPT completely in the buff! His gorgeous wife Ankita Konwar captured him during the run and he captured the picture with, "Happy birthday to me! #55 @ankita_earthy". You might want to check out the picture first go get onto the most hilarious memes and jokes that have taken over social media, ever since the nude pic of teh HOT actor has gone viral. Milind Soman Says Boredom Is the Root of a Lot of Mental, Emotional and Physical Disorders.

Milind Soman Runs Nude On The Beachside

Funny Memes and Jokes on Milind Soman:

Anil Kapoor: I am the most fittest and Ageless person Milind Soman: Hold my Chaddi....!!#MilindSoman pic.twitter.com/5C7VAI58hi — Butterbrot (@bhargavarocks15) November 4, 2020

Oops That's Not Funny

Praises for Milind Soman for running naked while FIR against Poonam Pandey for just a semi naked video This partiality against women must stop, hope all feminist women won't get scared & show solidarity with Poonam Pandey by shooting & sharing similar videos 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WTMxnc2V11 — Scar (@Ra_c7r) November 4, 2020

LOL

Milind Soman definitely got inspired by Blink 182 pic.twitter.com/RgpMiQ4W5a — CS (@Che_SinebyCos) November 4, 2020

Who Did This?

Anil kapoor-I'm the fittest guy on earth Milind Soman-Hold my chaddi https://t.co/GlfvBOBljw — Nitweetsh (@SarcAstiC_987) November 4, 2020

LMAO

Evolution of man Milind soman 🤣🤣🤣🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/ePgVmx07fW — Mahak (@mahak1666) November 4, 2020

He has been photographed nude with his ex-girlfriend, who was also ex-Miss India and model, Madhu Sapre. The duo had posed nude for a print advertisement. Milind and Madhu had worn only shoes and a python wrapped around them for a Tuff Shoes commercial in the 90s and a case was registered against them. A case was also lodged under the Wildlife Protection Act against the advertising agency for illegal use of the python. Milind Soman’s 81-Year Old Mother Almost Beats His Wife Ankita Konwar in ‘Langadi’ Race and We Can’t Stop Praising Her Fitness Level (Watch Video).

Milind shared a video where Usha can be seen doing 15 pushups. Whoa! We all should aim to be fit enough to do 15 pushups when we are 81

