Milind Soman gave his fans a surprise when he posted a picture of him running naked to ring in his 55th birthday. The picture was posted from Goa, where the former model and actor is presently staying. The picture went viral within seconds, with his admirers praising the actor's fitness levels and his boldness in posting such a picture that captures such a risque moment. This isn't Milind Soman's first foray into nudity, as way back in the '90s, he had posed in the buff with former model (and his ex) Madhu Sapre for a shoe ad. Naked Milind Soman Running on Goa Beach for His 55th Birthday Is Now a Meme! Funny Reactions Take over Social Media as the Nude Pic Goes Viral.

Meanwhile, on the very same day, Poonam Pandey sees a police complaint filed against her for posing obscenely near a dam in Goa for her new videoshoot. Speaking to ANI, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) South Goa said, "Based on the complaint lodged by Assistant Engineer sub-division II works division, Water Resources Department, an offence has been registered under Section 294 of IPC. The police are investigating and further sections may be added as the investigation proceeds." The funny thing is Poonam Pandey didn't go the full monty as Milind Soman. Poonam Pandey Shoots Vulgar Video at Dam in Goa, GFP Women's Wing Files Complaint.

FIRs and controversies are nothing new for the actress, but what bothers certain sections of Twitterati of how the two incidents involving Poonam Pandey and Milind Soman have been met with such diverse responses. They accuse this two different mindsets in dealing with these two events that happened on the same day and the same state!

Apurva Asrani Has Something To Say!

#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble--for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qQ9UFQIYXJ — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) November 4, 2020

One Day... This Sexism Will End?

One day we shall celebrate female nudity the way we celebrate Milind Soman running naked on the beach! One day, someday...! . .@milindrunning . .#MilindSoman #happybirthday https://t.co/Y6Dj2nNkSQ — Bidisha Ghosal (@BeeGhosal) November 4, 2020

We Now Know How We Will React...

What if a female actress runs on a beach naked and upload pics ?? How you would have reacted ?? #MilindSoman — रंजना पारीक (@little_light) November 4, 2020

Freedom of Expression Has Been Used A Lot Today, Hasn't It?

Meanwhile #PoonamPandey gets arrested in Goa for exhibiting her Freedom of Expression 😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑. But #MilindSoman manages to run away uninhibited 😑😑😑😑#JustSaying — Prosenjit Datta (@ProsaicView) November 4, 2020

So What Defines 'Obscene' and What Becomes 'Cool'?

The same day there is an FIR against #PoonamPandey for shooting 'obscene' video in Goa, #MilindSoman is being called 'cool' for running naked on the beach in Goa on his birthday. Again proves how important running is for our health....🏃‍♂️ — Chinmoy Mishra (@ChinmoyAIH) November 4, 2020

Is It The Shoot Or The Mindset That's At Fault?

So what do you think, readers? Did we show double standards when viewing the pictures of both Milind Soman and Poonam Pandey? Or are these two very different scenarios, meant to be dealt accordingly? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

