Poonam Pandey has landed in a soup even in the past and the controversies seem to be never ending. The actress has ended up in trouble once again with husband Sam Bombay. The couple, who was in Goa, was arrested for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an ‘obscene’ video at Chapoli Dam in Canacona. Sam and Poonam were arrested on Thursday (November 5) and according to the latest reports, the husband and wife duo has been granted bail. Poonam Pandey Arrested For Conducting A 'Porn Photoshoot' In Goa.

As per a report in TOI, Sam Bombay and his wife Poonam Pandey were granted bail by the judicial magistrate first class, Canacona, at around 9.15pm on November 5. The couple is not permitted to move out of the state without court’s permission, said Cuncolim PI Therron D’Costa. The official further stated that they also have to report to the police station for six days and would also be required to pay bail bond of Rs 20,000 each. Poonam Pandey Arrested In Goa for Obscene Shoot: Four Other Times the Controversial Actress Took Panga With the Law!

About Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay’s arrest, a tweet shared by ANI had read, “FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women’s wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam.” Stay tuned for further updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).