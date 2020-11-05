Poonam Pandey and controversies go hand-in-hand. The bombshell is known to make headlines for all the wrong reasons and was recently in the news for getting hitched with Sam Bombay. Well, that being said, the girl has once again grabbed eyeballs as reportedly, on Thursday, Poonam was arrested by Canacoca police in Goa for shooting a vulgar video on the beach. Her arrest came right after a complaint was lodged in the police station for filming a 'porn' photoshoot amid the premises owned by Goa's Water Resource Department. Poonam Pandey Shoots Vulgar Video at Dam in Goa, GFP Women's Wing Files Complaint.

However, this is not the first time, Poonam has made it to the trends online via a legal controversy as there have been many incidents in the past. And so, let us have a look at the times when Pandey's news surfaced online when she took panga with the law. Check it out. Poonam Pandey Removes Bra in Response to Pakistani Cricket World Cup 2019 Ad Mocking Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (Watch Video).

When Poonam Got Sam Bombay Arrested

Let's start with the incident when Poonam had filed a police complaint against her husband Sam Bombay in Goa for molesting, threatening and assaulting her. For which he was even arrested. However, later he was granted bail on a surety of Rs 20, 000.

Pandey's Tiff With Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty

It was in February when Poonam Pandey had filed a complaint in the Bombay High Court against businessman Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty alleging that Kundra and his associates were using content featuring her even when the contract between the two parties was no more valid.

Poonam and Sam Detained By Mumbai Police

It was in May when Poonam and Sam were detained by Mumbai Police for violating lockdown rules. The two were driving at Marine Drive amid the Pandemic without any valid reason. A case was registered under section 188 and 269, however, later both were released with a warning.

Sachin Tendulkar's Morphed Picture

This was one of the biggest controversies which saw a morphed picture of Tendulkar as Hindu God Vishnu alongside a nude Pandey and a Pakistani cricketer bowing down to the God. This irked many sentiments and Poonam was booked under section 295A of the IPC.

That's it, guys! These are some of the legal controversies surrounding the one and only Poonam Pandey. Stay tuned to LatetsLY for all the latest updates from the showbiz.

