Not a day after actress Poonam Pandey was in the news for posting Karwa Chauth pictures with husband Sam Bombay, the lady has landed herself in troubled waters for conducting a "porn photoshoot" in Goa. The lady was arrested for the same on the basis of a complaint filed by North Goa's local opposition party. Taking into account the complaint, the police took the actress into custody on November 5, 2020. Poonam Pandey Arrested In Goa for Obscene Shoot: Four Other Times the Controversial Actress Took Panga With the Law!

The complaint by Durgadas Kamat, Vice President and Spokesperson of Goa Forward Party, alleged Pandey of shooting and participating in a "porn" photoshoot on property that belongs to Goa government's Water Resources department. "Video of Poonam Pandey has gone viral in Goa. The video was shot at Chapoli Dam in Canacona, The area is highly secured and is the property of the Water Resource Department, Goa government. Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) normally issues permission for the shoot in Goa. The Chief Minister is the chairman of the ESG. The BJP government led by Pramod Sawant is promoting Goa as porn destination which is bringing bad name to the state," Kamat told ANI and also demanded the resignation of Goa Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues. Poonam Pandey Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested in Goa for Assault and Threats Barely Few Days After Marriage.

Poonam tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay and the pair had flown down to Goa for their honeymoon and also for work. However, the actress soon filed an FIR against her husband for assaulting her and got him arrested. They reconciled soon after and Poonam told media that she and Sam were working things out.

