Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor play the main leads in Param Sundari, Bollywood's latest romantic comedy directed by Tushar Jalota. The film centres on a cross-cultural love story between a wealthy Delhi brat named Param (Sidharth Malhotra) and a Malayali girl, Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), with much of the narrative set in Kerala. Although Janhvi is not from Kerala herself - unlike her late mother, Sridevi, who acted in several Malayalam films early in her career - she takes on the role of the film's heroine. ‘Param Sundari’ Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Romance Drowns in This Racially Offensive Love Story.

Param Sundari features several Malayali actors, including Renji Panicker, Tanvi Ram, Anand Manmadhan, and Gopika Manjusha. However, keen-eyed fans have spotted another familiar face in a fleeting cameo, leaving them curious about her presence. The actress in question is Priya Prakash Varrier, who appears not only in a non-speaking role but is also seen merely as a background extra in a single scene. Her immense popularity, however, made the brief appearance hard to miss.

Priya Prakash Varrier in 'Param Sundari'

(Some SPOILERS ahead) The actress is seen in a post-interval scene just after Sundari's engagement to her cousin is announced at a temple. As Param and his friend contemplate their next move, Priya is seen in the group walking with Sundari and her uncle, suggesting she is playing a relative.

However, she has no lines and is never in focus, though her character can be briefly seen eyeing the handsome Param. While we are not certain why she was included in such a minuscule capacity, it's possible she was visiting the set and the filmmakers decided to include her in the scene. ‘Param Sundari’ Box Office: Check Out Where First Weekend Collections Stand in Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Biggest Openers.

Fans Who Spotted Priya Prakash Varrier in 'Param Sundari'

'Chose To Be Background Extra'

South Sensational Priya Prakash Varrier is that her in the background.Quite Shocking why she chose to be background extra #paramsundari #PriyaPrakashVarrier #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/LWdLYVoOpN — Random Tube (@randomtube_) September 2, 2025

'Cameo Vechu Thookiyathu'

Onam releases has lot of camoes...pakshe Cameo vechu thookiyathu #PriyaPrakashVarrier ..intha mathiri oru cameo enn lifeil pathathe ille 🙏🙏 #ParamSundari pic.twitter.com/YGIaZ4YEKC — Rahul R (@rahool360) August 30, 2025

Hmmm...

Priya Prakash Varrier's father is not boney kapoor. So she couldn't be the lead actress in #ParamSundari pic.twitter.com/CbSvRa5Xsj — Suvendu शुभेन्दू ଶୁଭେନ୍ଦୁ ⚡🚴‍♂️🇮🇳 (@SuvenduMaharana) September 3, 2025

However, neither the actress nor the production house have confirmed why she is in the film or whether it is really her.

Who is Priya Prakash Varrier?

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to overnight fame in 2018 after a short clip of her winking in the song "Manikya Malaraya Poovi" from the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral. The brief, expressive moment captured millions of views and made her an instant internet sensation, bringing global attention to an actress who had just begun her film career. The viral fame earned her widespread media coverage, a social media following in the millions, and numerous offers for modelling, endorsements, and appearances.

The Song That Turned Priya Prakash Varrier Into a National Crush

Following her breakthrough, Priya leveraged this momentum to sign roles across various South Indian film industries and even in Bollywood, taking on projects that included films, music videos, and advertising campaigns. While she has yet to replicate that initial peak of viral fame, the actress has been noted for her roles in films like Ishq: Not A Love Story, 4 Years, Kolla, Yaariyan 2, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, and Good Bad Ugly.

