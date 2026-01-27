Following months of speculation regarding the future of the Devara franchise, producer Sudhakar Mikkilineni has officially confirmed that the sequel to the 2024 blockbuster is moving forward. Speaking at a recent event in Jangaon, the Yuvasudha Arts producer announced that principal photography for Devara 2 is scheduled to begin in May 2026, with a theatrical release targeted for 2027. ‘Devara Part 1’ Movie Review: Jr NTR Is Terrific, Saif Ali Khan Is Decent and Janhvi Kapoor Is Gratuitous in Koratala Siva’s Overstretched Actioner (LatestLY Exclusive).

When Will ‘Devara 2’ Shoot Begin?

The official confirmation of a May start date provides much-needed clarity for fans and industry insiders. Recent rumours had suggested the project might be shelved or indefinitely delayed due to the lead actor's increasingly crowded filming schedule. This announcement puts those rumours to rest, establishing a firm production window for the next chapter of the coastal saga.

Addressing Production Delays

While initial industry buzz suggested a possible start date in early 2026, the May timeline accounts for Jr NTR’s current commitments. The actor is presently focused on his collaboration with director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled Dragon (or NTR 31), which began production in February 2025.

Reports indicate that Jr NTR intends to complete his work on the Neel project and evaluate its progress before fully transitioning back into the world of Devara. Additionally, director Koratala Siva is reportedly using the current pre-production phase to refine the sequel's script, addressing narrative feedback received following the first instalment's release.

Devara's Global Success

Devara: Part 1, which premiered in September 2024, was a significant commercial success. The coastal action-drama grossed over INR 500 crore worldwide, marking it as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of its year.

The sequel is expected to pick up immediately where the first part concluded, exploring the unresolved conflict between the titular character and the antagonist Bhaira, played by Saif Ali Khan. Janhvi Kapoor is also confirmed to reprise her role, with composer Anirudh Ravichander returning to provide the musical score. Jr NTR Thanks Delhi High Court for Protective Order Safeguarding His Personality Rights.

Jr NTR’s Packed Slate

The confirmation of Devara 2 adds to an ambitious multi-year lineup for the actor. Beyond the coastal sequel and Prashanth Neel’s high-octane actioner, Jr NTR is slated for a high-profile mythological collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas and an unannounced project with director Nelson Dilipkumar.

