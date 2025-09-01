Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are paired for the first time in Param Sundari, a cross-cultural romantic comedy directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Tushar Jalota. Produced by Maddock Films, the film released in theatres on August 29, marking the week’s only major Hindi release. ‘Param Sundari’ Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Romance Drowns in This Racially Offensive Love Story.

Made on a reported budget of INR 60 crore, Param Sundari collected INR 28.48 crore nett in India by the end of its opening weekend, while its worldwide gross stood at INR 45.1 crore.

Although it’s too early to call the film a success, trade experts are divided - some argue that the film has opened decently, while others feel it has underperformed compared to expectations.

To gauge its impact, let’s see how Param Sundari’s opening weekend compares with the box office track record of its lead stars (Bollywood films only).

Sidharth Malhotra – Box Office Rankings

Param Sundari marks Sidharth Malhotra’s fifth-highest opening weekend, ahead of his 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons (his last confirmed hit), but slightly below his 2022 comedy Thank God.

His career-best opener remains Brothers (2015), though it eventually flopped. 'Param Sundari' Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra Awaits a Hit Since 2016, Janhvi Kapoor Since Her Debut – Will This Film Change Their Luck?

Sidharth Malhotra's Top 7 Opening Weekend Collections

1. Brothers (2015) - INR 52.08 crore

2. Ek Villain (2014) - INR 50.70 crore

3. Student Of The Year (2012) - INR 30.00 crore

4. Thank God (2022) - INR 28.78 crore

5. Param Sundari (2025) - INR 28.48 crore

6. Kapoor & Sons (2016) - INR 26.35 crore

7. Marjaavaan (2019) - INR 24.42 crore

Janhvi Kapoor – Box Office Rankings

With only six Hindi theatrical releases to date (excluding her Telugu debut Devara Part 1), Param Sundari ranks as Janhvi Kapoor’s second-best opener. Her debut film Dhadak still holds the top spot.

Janhvi Kapoor's Opening Weekend Collections (Bollywood)

1. Dhadak (2018) - INR 33.67 crore

2. Param Sundari (2025) - INR 28.48 crore

3. Mr & Mrs Mahi (2024) - INR 17.12 crore

4. Roohi (2021) - INR 12.58 crore

5. Ulajh (2024) - INR 4.60 crore

6. Mili (2022) - INR 1.55 crore

(The above are domestic collections sourced from Bollywood Hungama)

Param Sundari has given both Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor a respectable start at the box office, ranking high in their career charts, but its true success will depend on weekday collections and its resilience against incoming competition. Its box office run could be challenged soon, with multiple high-profile releases arriving this Friday: Tiger Shroff’s actioner Baaghi 4, Vivek Agnihotri’s political drama The Bengal Files, Soham Shah’s experimental silent film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, and the Hollywood horror The Conjuring: Last Rites.

With Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring: Last Rites looming large, the romcom faces an uphill battle to turn its promising start into long-term box office success.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 10:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).