Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas' latest Instagram Story is proof of the fact that even kids enjoy her company. On Thursday, Priyanka took to the photo-sharing application and penned an adorable birthday wish for her niece Valentina. "How are you 5 already? Happy birthday Miss Valentina. You are very loved," she wrote. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Expresses Shock Over Halyna Hutchins Death in Fatal Shooting Incident on Sets of Alec Baldwin’s Film Rust.

Alongside the birthday note, Priyanka posted a picture of her giving a piggyback ride to the little one. Valentina is Priyanka's brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' daughter. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is ‘Silencing’ Stress by Scuba Diving Along With Citadel Crew! (View Pics and Video).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Birthday Wish for Her Niece Valentina

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' With Her Niece Valentina (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy working on the Russo Brothers' spy series Citadel, which also stars Game of Thrones star Richard Madden.

