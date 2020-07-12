Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday is less than a week away and the actress has already begun the countdown by celebrating her brother Siddharth Chopra's birthday before which falls on July 11. Chopra recently took to Instagram to wish her brother with a special post. Priyanka's birthday post for her younger brother was a sweet one with a touch of nostalgi as she shared a rare childhood picture of them together. The actress who is currently quarantined in LA while her brother and mom are in Mumbai is surely going to miss the celebrations this year. Priyanka Chopra to Join Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle As a Speaker At the Girl Up Global Leadership Summit 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a cute picture of herself and brother Sidharth when they were two adorable kids. Wishing him with all heart, she wrote, "I wish I could rewind to the time when you looked like my baby brother ... and when your birthday was a countdown to mine for me. Oh wait... it still is. Happy birthday Sid... Miss you @siddharthchopra89." The picture received a lot of love from her fans who were thrilled to see this rare childhood picture of the actress. Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Donate $100,000 to Women Doing Their Bit in the Health Crisis.

Check Out Her Post Here:

The actress recently in an interview with British Vogue spoke about the coronavirus quarantine time being a difficult one for her because she's so far away from home. The actress mentioned how though she was happy to be spending time with husband Nick Jonas, she has been missing her family back home.

