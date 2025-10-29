Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has reportedly received a threat from the banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) after he was seen touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet on Kaun Banega Crorepati. According to media reports, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun warned that the group would shut down Dosanjh’s upcoming show in Australia on November 1. Bomb Threats Target South Superstars Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s Chennai Homes; Police Confirm Hoax After Swift Search Operation – Details Inside.

Diljit Dosanjh Gets Threat From Khalistani Group - See Post

Diljit Dosanjh Touches Amitabh Bachchan’s Feet

The controversial statement came after Dosanjh appeared on the quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The episode, which will air on October 31, features the Punjabi star bowing down to touch Bachchan’s feet as a mark of respect a gesture that reportedly triggered outrage from the Khalistani group.

Diljit Dosanjh Faces Threat From SFJ

In a statement cited by NDTV, the SFJ claimed that by doing so, Dosanjh had “insulted every victim” of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The outfit accused Amitabh Bachchan of having “incited crowds” during the riots by raising the slogan ‘Khoon Ka Badla Khoon’ (Blood for Blood), which they allege fuelled the violence that killed thousands of Sikhs. “By touching feet of Bachchan — the man whose words orchestrated Genocide Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide,” Pannun said, as quoted by the media house. So far, Diljit Dosanjh has not released any official statement addressing the threat or the controversy. Punjab Floods: Diljit Dosanjh Chooses To Speak in Hindi, Asks Help for State After Recent Deluge (Watch Video)

Watch 'KBC 19' Promo:

Diljit Dosanjh Threat Sparks Concern

For context, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots erupted after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. Violence broke out the following day, leading to the deaths of thousands of Sikhs. According to government data, around 2,800 people were killed in Delhi and over 3,300 across India. The Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar has since declared November 1 as Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day to honour the victims of the tragedy. The threat against Dosanjh has sparked concern among fans, especially ahead of his international concert. While authorities have yet to comment officially.

