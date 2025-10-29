The homes of Tamil cinema icons Rajinikanth and Dhanush, along with Tamil Nadu Congress leader K. Selvaperunthagai, became the latest targets of bomb threats in Chennai. The alarming emails, received by the Chennai DGP office on Wednesday morning, claimed that explosives had been planted at their residences sparking swift action from law enforcement. Mumbai Hoax Bomb Threat: Ashwin Kumar Supra From Noida Arrested for WhatsApp Message Threatening ‘Human Bomb’ Blasts.

Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s Chennai Homes Get Bomb Threat

According to a report by Maalai Malar, the email mentioned bombs planted at Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s homes in Poes Garden and at K. Selvaperunthagai’s house in Kilpakkam. Acting immediately, police teams along with bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs rushed to the spots and conducted thorough searches. Security was tightened around Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s residences as bomb squads combed through every corner of the properties. Intelligence officers also inspected Selvaperunthagai’s home in Kilpakkam. After hours of investigation, no explosives were found, and the police officially confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.

Cyber Probe Launched After Hoax Bomb Threats

However, officials have not taken the matter lightly. A cybercrime investigation has been launched to trace the origin of the threatening email. Police sources said they are determined to identify the culprits behind these recurring threats and ensure strict legal action is taken. Authorities expressed concern over the increasing number of false bomb threats across Tamil Nadu, particularly those aimed at political figures and film celebrities. In recent months, the homes of actors Vijay, Trisha and Nayanthara have also faced similar hoax threats. Bomb Threat in Dharavi: Mumbai Police Investigate Rajiv Gandhi Nagar After Unknown Caller Alert, No Suspicious Findings.

Police Warn of Strict Action

Even though these alerts have repeatedly turned out to be baseless, officials emphasise that every threat is treated seriously to ensure public safety. Police have also issued a strong warning that those who spread false information or create panic through emails and social media will face severe consequences under the law. As cybercrime units intensify their efforts to track the sender, this incident once again highlights the growing challenge of dealing with digital hoaxes and misuse of technology a trend that continues to strain the state’s security resources.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Entertainment), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).