While the Bollywood industry has grown considerably in the past few years, purely in terms of content, massy blockbusters will never go out of style. While content-driven films are on one side and we love how the audience accepts them with an open mind, they still crave a typical Bollywood massy blockbuster that will make them jump up in their seats and whistle in theatres. And this is precisely why a large group of film exhibitors are totally against even gup of Salman Khan releasing Radhe on OTT or simultaneously releasing the movie in theatres and online. Salman Khan Says Audience's Health and Safety Is More Important Than Radhe's Release (Watch Video).

While news of Radhe's release hangs in the balance, with a supposed Eid 2021 release in the mind of the makers, film exhibitors do not want to take a chance with Salman's next release, given the cop-drama will be the first every movie to release after the COVID-19 pandemic-ensued lockdown was eased in 2020 and theatres opened. And that is exactly why, seventeen exhibitor associations have petitioned Salman Khan to not release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai online. And it is clear that they do not want to wait until Radhe's official release (date and the when and where it will be released details). From Radhe to Tiger 3, Salman Khan To Have 4 Back-to-Back Films Releasing in 2021?.

Exhibitor Vishek Chauhan told Mid-day, "We are not against the simultaneous screening of the film, but, if one has the option of watching it at home, why would they go to the theatre? The film releases in May. With the cases of the infection down to a minimum right now, coupled with the ongoing vaccination drive, things are looking up. Selling off the film at this stage is not a wise move."

Echoing how if the film is released on OTT, it will be blow an even larger hole in the pockets of single-screen theatre owners, trade analyst Akshaye Rathi said, "Multiplexes can make money, but, for single screens, a Salman Khan-film could be the boost that they require. Treating the theatrical release as a token, and releasing the film on a wider scale online will adversely affect business."

At his 55th birthday celebrations, Salman, shedding light on Radhe's impending release, had said that the film will release when it has to, but the well-being of his fans was of utmost importance to Radhe makers. While the actor did reveal that Eid 2021 was on the cards, he and the film's makers are yet to officially announce any update regarding the most-waited release.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 08:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).