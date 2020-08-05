Actor Salman Khan is all set to roll for not one or two but four films and that too back to back. With shootings being given the nod to start, Salman Khan is all set to begin shooting for the remaining portions of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, followed by Guns of North (based on Marathi Hit Mulshi Pattern), Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3. Yes, Bhai is in full-on work mode and will resume shooting for his movies one by one, but only after all safety arrangements are in place on the sets, in order to ensure the safety of everyone who is working for him. Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan Still Running in Japan Theatres 5 Years After the Release.

Salman, who has been holed up at his Panvel farmhouse all trough the COVID-19 Lockdown, has gotten a lot of work done, including locking the script of Guns of North, which is being directed by Abhiraj Minawala and stars Salman's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma as a gangster. The movie will see Salman Khan play a cop, reports Mumbai Mirror. Salman Khan Shares A Beautiful Pictorial Montage From His Raksha Bandhan Celebrations With Sisters Alvira, Arpita and Family (Watch Video).

In fact, the report also added that Salman Khan's role, that was initially supposed to be an extended cameo, has now become a full-fledged role. A source told the daily, "While in the original, Upendra Limaye’s cop was on screen for just 20 minutes, this time around, the script has been rewritten, to focus on the confrontation between Salman and Aayush, who play cop and gangster. He has almost 50-55 days of work."

Well, given Bhai has missed his mandatory Eid date this year, with 4 back-to-back releases, he will be compensating big time and giving his fans multiple treats next year. We can't wait.

