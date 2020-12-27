Bollywood's 'Man with a Golden Heart', Salman Khan, turned 55 years old on December 27, 2020. And while celebrating his birthday with the media, an obvious question that arose was an update on his upcoming action drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. There were a few reports doing the rounds that Salman Khan will announce the release date of Radhe on his birthday. Salman Khan's Die Hard Fans Trend #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan On Twitter As They Celebrate Bollywood Superstar's 55th Birthday.

However, that's unfortunately not happening. While Salman did give an update on Radhe, it is not what you wanted to hear or had in mind. He confirmed that the team also wants to complete work on the film soon and release it, they will not rush the movie. He also said that at this point of time, the audience's health takes priority for him and the Radhe team. Salman Khan Birthday Special: From Saajan to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 10 Highest Rated Films of the Superstar on IMDB and Where to Watch Them Online.

"Ab Radhe jab release hogi tab hogi. Pehle yeh stithi theek ho jaaye aur sab wapas se theatres jaana shuru kar de. Sabke paas itne paise ho ki woh entertainment pe kharcha kare phir jab humari film ko release hona hoga woh toh hogi. Pichle Eid ka comittment that, ab agli Eid ka comittment de denge bohot hi jald. Iss Eid par release hogi nahi toh phir dekhenge jab bhi release hogi." Salman Khan Rings In 55th Birthday At Panvel Farmhouse With Media Fraternity (View Pics).

He also went on to say that he was not wiling to risk his audience's lives for the sake of the film. "Filhaal, yeh important nai hai. Zaroori yeh hai ki jo bhi log Radhe dekhne theatre mein jaaye, woh surakshat rahe aur agar is wajah se kissi ka dehnt ho jaata hai uyaa koi bimaar pad jaata hai, toh yeh unke aur humare liye acha nahi hai. Hum yeh dekhenge ki har cheez behetar dhang se plan karke kare," said Salman. And haters say he does not have a heart...huh!!!

