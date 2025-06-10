The shocking murder of a newly married man, Raja Raghuvanshi, during his honeymoon in Meghalaya has shook the nation. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with her lover Raj Kushwaha and two other people, were behind the brutal murder. Now, reactions to the cold-blooded murder of Raja Raghuvanshi have taken over social media. Even celebrities have expressed their anger and sorrow over his passing. BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the incident through a strong post on social media and slammed Sonam Raghuvanshi for her inhumane actions. 'Justice for Raja Raghuvanshi' Shrasti Raghuwanshi, Sister of Murdered Indore Man, Shares Instagram Reels and Videos Demanding Justice for Her Brother.

Kangana Ranaut’s Reaction to Raja Raghuvanshi’s Murder Case

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday (June 9), Kangana Ranaut shared an explosive reaction to the heinous honey murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. She wrote, "How absurd is this! Woman cant say no to marriage because she is scared of her own parents but she can plan a cold blooded murder with supari killers. This has been on my mind since morning but not able to wrap my head around it! Ufff getting a headache now! She couldn't even divorce or run away with her lover. How cruel, heinous and above all absurd and dumb."

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

She continued, "Dumb people should never be taken lightly. They are the biggest threat to any society. We often laugh at them and think they are harmless, but it's not true. Intelligent people may damage others for their own good, but remember a dumb person has no idea what they are doing! Be aware and very aware of dumbness around you."

Ragha Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi had gone missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23. A few days later, Raja's body was found in a gorge near the Weisawdong waterfalls. Meanwhile, Sonam Raghuvanshi and others involved in the mudre have been apprehended. She surrendered at a local police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, a few days after the murder. Honeymoon Murder Case: Meghalaya Police Bring Sonam Raghuvanshi to Bihar’s Phulwari Sharif After Getting 5-Day Transit Remand for Interrogation.

The chilling incident has raised several questions about trust and commitment in relationships. It also makes one wonder why someone would resort to such drastic steps when they could simply opt for a divorce.

