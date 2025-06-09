In a new twist in the Indore couple missing case, the police have taken Raja Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, into custody for the alleged murder of her husband. The development comes after the police arrested Sonam today, June 9, after she surrendered at the Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh. Police confirmed that Sonam Raghuvanshi was taken into custody for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband by hiring contract killers during their trip. It was learned that Sonam was in an extramarital relationship with Raj Kushwaha, who is also under investigation for his suspected role as a co-conspirator in the crime. Amid all of this, Raja Raghuvanshi's sister, Shrasti Raghuvanshi, shared several reels on Instagram demanding justice for her deceased brother. In one video, Shrasti Raghuwanshi is seen dancing with her brother, while in another, the brother-sister are seen making a reel with family members. In one of the reels, Shrasti is seen asking questions as to why Sonam killed her brother. ‘We Are Shocked’: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Family Suspects Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha’s Involvement in Murder (Watch Videos).

Bhai Please Aja, Says Shrasti Raghuwanshi

#JusticeRajaRaghuvanshi

Shrasti Raghuwanshi Shares Another Reel

Sonam Has Killed My Brother, Claims Shrasti Raghuwanshi

Shrasti Raghuwansh Seen Dancing With Her Brother in an Instagram Reel

Shrasti Raghuwansh Shares Another Reel Demanding Justice for Her Brother

